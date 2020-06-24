Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Highest-scoring Portuguese Player In Serie A History

Cristiano Ronaldo has added another feather to his cap after becoming the highest-scoring Portuguese player in Serie A history. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players to ever play the game, the Cristiano Ronaldo goals and other stats speak volumes of his prolific career. The Cristiano Ronaldo Serie A record is likely to be appreciated by the fans and followers of the former Real Madrid star, who moved to Juventus in 2018.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's Slow Start Post Lockdown Leads To Crisis Meeting With Juve Coach Sarri

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus stats: Cristiano Ronaldo Serie A record makes him the highest-scoring Portuguese in Italy

After a perceived slow return from the lockdown, Cristiano Ronaldo made a startling return against Bologna on Monday (Tuesday IST). The former Manchester United star slotted home a first-half penalty to give Juventus the lead and help the Old Lady go four points clear of Lazio in the Serie A points table. The penalty took the Cristiano Ronaldo goals to 43 in Italy, making him the highest-scoring Portuguese in the Serie A.

The 43 Cristiano Ronaldo goals in Serie A makes it one more than the 42 his compatriot Rui Costa managed in the eight years at Fiorentina and Milan between 1994-2006. The 43 Cristiano Ronaldo goals, on the other hand, have been amassed in just two seasons in Italy, with 21 in his first season, and the penalty against Bologna being the 22nd of the current season. Admirably, the Juventus star is now the highest-scoring Portuguese in the Premier League, the LaLiga, and the Serie A. Ronaldo has scored 84 Premier League goals for Manchester United, before scoring a staggering 311 goals in 292 appearances for Real Madrid.

Also Read: Virus-hit Dybala Still Dangerous For Title-chasing Juventus

🚨 NEW RECORD@Cristiano is the Portuguese with :



Most Goals in 🇪🇺@ChampionsLeague

Most Goals in 🇵🇹@SelecaoPortugal

Most Goals in 🇬🇧@PremierLeague

Most Goals in 🇪🇸@LaLiga

Most Goals in 🇮🇹@SerieA



🆕Serie A: Cristiano 43🔀Rui Costa 42 pic.twitter.com/ojMBDyjnrN — Cristiano Ronaldo Fans (@TheRonaldoTeam) June 22, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus stats: Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus career

Cristiano Ronaldo shocked the world when he decided to leave Real Madrid after winning three consecutive Champions League titles. The Real Madrid legend was snapped up by Serie A giants Juventus, for a reported €112 million fee, making it the most expensive transfer by an Italian club, while surpassing the highest fee paid for a player over 30 years old. Despite receiving criticism for his performances in Italy, the Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus stats are far from ordinary, with the Portuguese having already netted more than 50 goals already for the Old Lady.

In 78 appearances for Juventus across all competitions, the Portuguese legend has amassed 54 goals, winning the Serie A and the Superoppa Italiana in his first season at the club. As things stand, Ronaldo will add another league title to his kitty at the end of the season.

Also Read: Serie A Goalscorers Take A Knee In League Blighted By Racism

Also Read: AC Milan Scores 4 Without Ibrahimović In Win At Lecce

(Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram)