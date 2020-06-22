Cristiano Ronaldo's Slow Start Post Lockdown Leads To Crisis Meeting With Juve Coach Sarri

Cristiano Ronaldo's form post lockdown has been a sign of worry for Juventus. So much so, that manager Maurizio Sarri has reportedly sought a crisis meeting with Portugal forward. Juventus lost the Coppa Italia final to Napoli on penalties with Ronaldo failing to participate in the Russian roulette of the penalty shootout that left Sarri still reaching for his first piece of silverware as his former side pipped him to the trophy. Juventus begin their Serie A campaign on Monday (Tuesday IST) and the Cristiano Ronaldo form has been a cause of concern for the Serie A giants.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri holds crisis meeting over Cristiano Ronaldo form

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the thick of the action during the lockdown, with his workout videos and training regimens being applauded by fans on Instagram. However, there are fears that the three-month lockdown has had a heavy bearing on the Cristiano Ronaldo form, with the Portuguese failing to score in both of Juventus' Coppa Italia matches. While Juventus are top of the Serie A standings, the Bianconeri only hold a one-point advantage over challengers Lazio. Maurizio Sarri will hope that his superstars including Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala come out all guns blazing when the league returns to action this week.

According to Fox Sports, Maurizio Sarri held a crisis meeting discussing the abysmal Cristiano Ronaldo form and added that the Portuguese should not lose confidence. Sarri hopes that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner returns in top form when he faces off against Bologna. According to the report, Sarri acknowledged that the Juventus star prefers to play more centrally and that fans have not failed to notice that he sported longer rugby studs rather than the usual football ones in order to increase his speed off the mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo faced a lot of criticism for his performance against Napoli, with former Italian forward Luca Toni claiming that the Portuguese couldn't even dribble past defenders. Luca Toni believed Ronaldo was experiencing some physical difficulty which restricted him from fully expressing himself on the pitch. Ronaldo also struggled against AC Milan in the semi-final, failing to convert a first-half penalty. Ronaldo who turned 35 in February, has been time and again written off, but the Portuguese forward has always responded with a trophy or a match-winning performance. Sarri will hope that turn of events holds true this week when Juventus travel to Bologna to resume their chase for glory.

(Image Credits: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram)