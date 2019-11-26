Cristiano Ronaldo Hints Comeback From Injury After Posting Training Photos On Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo has apparently confirmed he is back from his injury and set to play a part when Juventus host Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. The Portuguese star took to Twitter to post some of his training photos and a not so subtle message 'I'm Back.'

Champions League: Juventus vs Atletico Madrid; Cristiano Ronaldo and injury

Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted in two games in a row by Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri including one in the Champions League against Lokomotiv Moscow with a knee problem. And despite rumours of a fall out between the two, both have individually come forward to squash any such rumour. Ronaldo himself conceded that he's not 100 per cent fit yet he scored four goals during the international break to help Portugal qualify for Euro 2020.

Champions League: Juventus vs Atletico Madrid; Sarri gives injury update

The 34-year-old Portuguese international was rested for Saturday's Serie A game against Atalanta which Juventus won 3-1 thanks to a brace by Gonzalo Higuain to stay ahead of the chasing Inter Milan. Cristiano Ronaldo trained with his Juventus teammates on Monday but Maurizio Sarri said he will need to be evaluated before the Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid. However, the Italian is optimistic Ronaldo will be ready for the clash in Turin.

Champions League: Juventus vs Atletico Madrid

Defender Matthijs De Ligt (dislocated shoulder), and forward Federico Bernardeschi (bruised chest) are also in doubt. Juventus are already through to the last 16 and will definitely want to finish top of Group D with second-placed Atletico Madrid also needing just a win to secure their qualification.

Both the sides will clash in the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday night (Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 1:30 AM IST)

Focused on my recovery to come back soon!⚽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/mMNcqRiJ0W — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 22, 2019

