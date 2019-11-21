Cristiano Ronaldo Might Leave Juventus For Former Club Manchester United

According to reports, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo might leave the club at the end of the season. The reports also state that the player might move to his former club Manchester United. Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus just a year ago, but there have been rumours of a rift between the five-time Ballon d'or winner and Juventus’s new manager Maurizio Sarri.

Ronaldo was subbed twice in his last two games for Juventus before the international break. The Portuguese was visibly furious over his substitution as he stormed off the pitch in anger. Sarri claimed that he took Ronaldo off because the forward was injured. However, Ronaldo denied any injury claim by declaring himself fit for Portugal and also played twice for his nation. He also scored four goals in two matches taking his international tally to 99 goals.

Juventus look to sign Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe

It is reported that the club would be happy to oblige if Ronaldo wants to call it quits as they look to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United and Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. Ronaldo would leave at the end of the current season if they do not win the Champions League. Ronaldo moved to Turin with an aim to win the Champions League with a third club. He had earlier won it with Manchester United and Real Madrid. However, things are getting complicated for him at the club. Due to the salary limits, if they want to sign Pogba and Mbappe, they would have to allow Ronaldo to quit.

Ronaldo played for a total of six seasons at the Old Trafford spanning from 2003 to 2009. He scored 118 goals in 294 games. He won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and a Champions League in 2008. After that, he secured a then-world record £80m move to Real Madrid in 2009, becoming the most expensive player in the world.

