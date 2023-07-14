Cristiano Ronaldo makes new world record, enters Guinness with staggering numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo has always hogged the limelight for all the reasons. The Portuguese still remains very much prominent in the football scene despite his move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr from Manchester United earlier this year. Ronaldo had a very underwhelming first season in the Saudi Pro League as his side came second in the league last season. With Lionel Messi also set to don the Inter Miami jersey the rivalry between the two seems to be fading away gradually.

3 things you need to know

Cristiano Ronaldo had a mutual termination of his Manchester United contract as the player joined Al-Nassr this year

Lionel Messi is all set to join MLS side Inter Miami

Kylian Mbappe has refused to sign a new contract with PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks a Guinness World Record

Cristiano Ronaldo has overtaken Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to be Forbes’ highest-paid athletes in the world. With this achievement, the footballer has also broken the Guinness World Records title for the highest annual earnings for an athlete in 2023.

Ronaldo has amassed a whopping $136 million and has now dethroned Lionel Messi from the top spot who has managed to earn a staggering $130 million.

Kylian Mbappe is the third on the list with estimated earnings of $120 million. The breakout of Ronaldo's earnings are something like this: $46 million came from his on-pitch antics while the rest comprises his off-field earnings.

It's another record for Cristiano Ronaldo, as he becomes the world's highest paid athlete️⚽️https://t.co/vOZQDEB7MN — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 14, 2023

Wages, bonuses and prize money constitute the on field income while sponsorship, brand endorsements, appearance fees, memorabilia and licensing income plus any income from business ventures.

Cristiano Ronaldo playing for the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr; Image: AP

Ronaldo earned a massive lucrative contract at Al-Nassr which was the main reason behind his rise. When it comes to Messi, the Argentine had $65 million in income each from his on pitch and off pitch earnings.

NBA legend LeBron James conquers the 4th position with an income of $119 million while boxer Canelo Alvarez raked in $110 million to register a place in fifth position on the list.