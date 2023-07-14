Manchester United issue statement as Mason Mount harassed by supporters for signing shirt

Mason Mount ended his prolonged association with Chelsea as Manchester United signed the player on a long term deal. The Red Devils had an encouraging 2022-23 season as they came third in the Premier League. The English giants also lifted the Carabao Cup to end their long trophy drought under their new manager. They are expected to mount a title challenge in the next term.

Mason Mount harassed by Manchester United supporters

Mason Mount's arrival at Manchester United sparked a lot of optimism as the former Chelsea player has been handed the number 7 shirt at Old Trafford. Mount became United's first summer signing and a couple of others are also expected to join the Red Devils ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Mount was recently caught in an awkward encounter with a few United supporters. In a video circulated on social media, the player was seen being approached by the supporters to sign a jersey. But the England international declined to entertain their request as he maintained a respectable position throughout the interaction.

The player was also heard saying, "I haven't signed one for the last three days, so I don't know why you lot keep coming back."

Manchester United issue strong statement

Manchester United took the matter very seriously and backed the player as they issued a statement. The club clarified that autograph hunting has been a regular issue and if these situations persist they will take action in near future.

"Unfortunately this kind of situation has become far too common. It's the last thing Mason deserves after being so friendly with everyone he has come across since joining United.

"Professional autograph hunters are regularly pressuring United's players to sign large quantities of items that they then sell for hundreds of pounds. It has become an every day occurrence and a major problem at Carrington.

"These organised groups will block players' cars and harass them as they arrive and leave their workplace. It is becoming really dangerous and you have to worry that it is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

"It also means that young fans, who just want to interact with their heroes, often miss out because players can't stop to take pictures with them without having to engage with the groups. It's a real frustration for everyone, security staff are in regular dialogue with the players around how to stop the problem.

"Action will definitely start to be taken if it continues to persist."

United are scheduled to take on Lyon on 19th July in their second pre-season friendly in Edinburgh.