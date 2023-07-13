'He's Back': Cristiano Ronaldo Hits The First 'Siuuu' Of The Season With Al-Nassr | WATCH

With the 2023/24 football season about to begin, Cristiano Ronaldo is back on the field and has evidently put on the scoring shoes as well. The 5-time ballon D'or winner has entered the training pitch of Al-Nassr and in a session of the sort was seen performing the iconic 'Siuuu' celebration. As Ronaldo takes the typical flight and spreads his arms only after scoring a goal, thus, it can be perceived that the first practice of the impending season went well for CR7, and he netted a few past the keeper.

3 things you need to know

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in 2022

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr after a controversial second stint with Manchester United

Ronaldo is the all-time highest scorer in the history of Real Madrid

Big Boost for Saudi Pro League

It is that time of the year again, when all the teams across the globe, who are a part of any of the leagues, start from scratch and prepare a resolution to win the league title as well as other titles. For Saudi Pro League, it is going to be a massive season as following the attainment of Cristiano Ronaldo, this season the league has expanded its horizons and now players like Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante will also feature in the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr; Image: AP

Ronaldo's Al Nassr, who lost the title to Al-Ittihad in the 2022/23 season, has strengthened the side and would be looking to defend the championship. The match-up between the clubs will draw major eyeballs this time around as former Real Madrid teammates Ronaldo and Benzema would up against each other.

Cristiano Ronaldo performs first 'Siuuu' of the season

While one team will eventually prevail but in the run-up to the start of the season, Ronaldo looks motivated and hungry to put his side past the finishing line. Whether he will succeed or not is anybody's guess but the facet of the game for which the Portuguese international is famous has, started to come into the picture. The Twitter handle of Al Nassr has shared pictures of the first training session of the session and in a couple of stills, you could hear the 'Siuuu' echoing.