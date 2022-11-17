Cristiano Ronaldo Names Two Man United Youngsters Who Impress Him: 'They're Professional'

After taking the footballing world by storm for well over a decade, Cristiano Ronaldo has now named two Manchester United youngsters who have promising careers ahead of them. The Portuguese international, who is well known for his professionalism, diligence and hard work, has picked Diogo Dalot and Lisandro Martinez as two individuals who have 'impressed' him the most during training.

Cristiano Ronaldo praises Dalot & Martinez

Despite raising concerns about the mentality of most young footballers during his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo made two expectations to the list. When asked about the attitude of players he admires the most, Ronaldo replied, "It’s a difficult question because all I can say is what I see from my eyes. If you ask me what I see in Manchester United, I can mention probably Dalot. Diogo Dalot is an example. He is young, but he is very, very professional."

His praises for the 23-year-old Portuguese right-back did not end there as he also went on to add, "And I’m not doubting that he’s going to have longevity in football because he’s young, he’s smart, intelligent, and is very professional. You have a few more, but like him, it’s difficult to say…probably [Lisandro] Martinez."

Ronaldo's compliments for the two Manchester United youngsters came about after he had raised several concerns about the work ethic of today's generation. When asked about what the difference was between players now and those that were present during the initial years of his career, Ronaldo replied, "Their hunger. I think they have things more easily. They don’t suffer. They don’t care."

He went on to explain his remarks by adding, "We cannot blame them because it’s part of life, you know. The new generation and the new technologies distract them. So, it doesn’t surprise me." While Ronaldo has been a prime example to youngsters for several reasons, one thing, in particular, that is most inspirational about him is his hunger to win even at the age of 37.

From making his debut with the Portuguese national side in 2003, Ronaldo has already played in four FIFA World Cups and is still going strong, as he is set to make his fifth appearance at the global tournament this year. As a result, he would also join an elite list of footballers who have appeared in five World Cups or more. Prior to the Qatar World Cup, only four have managed to do so: Antonio Carbajal, Gianluigi Buffon, Rafa Marquez and Lothar Matthaus.