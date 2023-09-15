Cristiano Ronaldo Offers Gratitude Upon Al-Nassr Return After Int'l Duty With Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered one of the most competent footballers of all time. The Portuguese legend recently made an appearance for Portugal in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers against Slovakia. He was suspended from Portugal’s last match against Luxembourg. He is set to return to action for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

3 things you need to know

Ronaldo returns from international duty

Ronaldo won the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month in August

CR7 aims to score more for his team

Cristiano Ronaldo returns after UEFA Euro Qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Saudi Arabia to continue working out with Al-Nassr after completing his international duties with the Portuguese national team. Ronaldo had anticipated playing in two matches for Portugal during the break from the competition. He could not participate in the last game against Luxembourg, though, due of his yellow card from the first encounter against Slovakia. Despite this setback, Ronaldo continued to play for the national team; however, he has now made his way back to Al-Nassr.

With six goals and four assists in the first four games for the Saudi Arabian outfit, Ronaldo has had a strong start to the season. The team, on the other hand, has had a rather tough start, with just nine points after five games.

Ronaldo is happy to be back with Al-Nassr

CR7 went on to post a story on Instagram from his training with the Saudi Arabian club. He captioned the story “HAPPY TO BE BACK”. This shows that the Portuguese star is delighted to be back with the club and still enjoys the sport at the age of 38.

(Ronaldo training with Al-Nassr, Image: Instagram/@Cristiano)

The player had the lowest time of his football career during his second season with Manchester United under Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo and United mutually agreed to terminate the contract in November 2022. The player seemed unhappy with the Dutch coach, who is still struggling with the Red Devils in the Premier League. Ronaldo, on the other hand, seems to enjoy his post-Europe football life.

Ronaldo will take the pitch on Saturday, September 16, in Al-Nassr's matchup against Al-Raed. Ronaldo will have yet another chance to show off his talents and help his team win.