'I'll Be Very Honest...': Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals If He Will Play In FIFA World Cup 2026

On Saturday, September 9, 2023, the Portugal National Team will take on Slovakia in a UEFA Euro Qualifiers match. Legendary captain Cristiano Ronaldo has declared himself available for play. The 38-year-old renowned great intends to participate in the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 competition in June next year. He captained the national team in their UEFA Euro 2016 victory, where they beat France in the final.

Cristiano Ronaldo updates whether he will play World Cup 2026 or not

The Portuguese legend has once again hit the headlines since taking part in the press conference ahead of Portugal’s match against Slovakia. He was asked whether the football world is going to witness him wearing the Portugal jersey in the next FIFA World Cup 2026 in the USA. Replying to the question, the 5 time Ballon d'Or winner was optimistic and said:

I'll be very honest, nowadays in the last two years, I think differently. Things happened that taught me to believe that life should be a moment. I can no longer think long term. Anything can happen out there and change everything. Enjoy the moment. I aim to go to the EUROs and do an excellent tournament and we will see everything else. Life is dynamic and you don't know what could happen. Enjoy the moment.

Portugal failed to prevail in the FIFA World Cup 2022 when it lost to Morocco in the quarterfinals of the tournament by one goal. Cristiano Ronaldo was not able to perform at his best level due to the lack of chances given to him by the ex-Portugal manager Fernando Santos during the tournament.

Portugal looks to qualify for the UEFA Euro 2024

During the break for international competition, Cristiano Ronaldo intends to add more goals to his five in four UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying matches. A crucial match involving Portugal's Selecao will take place against Luxembourg three days following the Slovakia game. Portugal's success in the Euro 2024 qualifying round depends heavily on Ronaldo's goal-scoring prowess.