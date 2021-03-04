Cristiano Ronaldo Portrait Created With Rubik's Cubes By Russian Artist Goes Viral: WATCH

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's achievements over the previous decade have been exemplary, to say the least. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has emerged as the ideal synonym for hard work, having achieved impeccable success with the clubs as well as the national team. His success has been a source of inspiration to many. A fan has now attempted to honour him as he created a portrait of the 36-year-old with Rubik's cubes.

Artist creates Cristiano Ronaldo Rubik's cube portrait

Alex Ivanchak, a young Russian Rubik artist, was challenged by one of his followers on TikTok to create Ronaldo's portrait by assembling the cubes. And Alex did not shy away from accepting the challenge and went on to portray his exceptional talent. Ivanchak uploaded a fast-moving video to take his followers through the entire process of the creation of the Cristiano Ronaldo portrait.

Ivanchak took the reference to Ronaldo's image on his laptop even as he went on to assemble the Rubik's colours' variations. The video was shot in a fast motion and then the artist took the phone in his own hand as he went on to assemble the final Cristiano Ronaldo Rubik's cube block.

The video has since gone viral on social media, leaving his followers and the Juventus icon's fans struck in awe. Within just five days of the video being uploaded, it has attracted 3.2 million views, apart from 10000 comments, complimenting and heaping praise on the artist.

Cristiano Ronaldo art: When an Iranian artist made Cristiano Ronaldo portrait

This isn't the first time that a fan has tried to create Ronaldo's portrait. Indeed, the Portuguese forward enjoys massive influence over millions of his fans. It is natural for the fans to express their love and support for their favourite athlete in their own respective ways.

An Iranian artist, Fateme Hamami took the world by surprise when she painted Ronaldo. Although it shouldn't be difficult for a seasoned artist to draw the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, what stood out for Hamami was that she is 85% paralysed and drew up the Juventus icon using her feet.

Her Instagram video of the same was accompanied by a caption that read, "I'm drawing face of Ronaldo. My dear friends, I love Ronaldo very much and I loved this painting very much I want Ronaldo to see my painting and support my art. So, everyone together, mention Ronaldo in the post, so I can reach my goals with the support of you."

Image courtesy: Alex Ivanchak Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter