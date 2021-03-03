David Beckham 'In Talks' With Cristiano Ronaldo To Finish Career At Inter Miami

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo is heading towards the showdown of his decorated career, but he hasn't slowed down a bit. The Portuguese international is still on top of the game as he heads Juventus' attack under Andrea Pirlo, emerging as their main goalscorer ever since his move from Real Madrid in 2018. Citing his longevity, Manchester United legend and Inter Miami owner David Beckham is pondering upon the idea of signing Ronaldo before he hangs up his boots.

Inter Miami transfer news: A move to MLS before Cristiano Ronaldo retirement?

Inter Miami made their Major League Soccer (MLS) debut last year, managing to qualify for the playoffs. Beckham has been striving hard to rope in some of the biggest names in European football. He did succeed in sealing the signings of Juventus duo of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi.

But his ambitions have no end in sight as he now looks to rope in arguably the greatest footballer of the modern era. The former Man United and Real Madrid midfielder has claimed that the MLS club will welcome the opportunity to sign Ronaldo alongside his arch-rival Lionel Messi in the future.

Beckham:



"Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi have been mentioned, they have been at the top of their game and they have been the best for the last 15 years. Miami has a great power of attraction over anyone and these are the players we want to bring here."pic.twitter.com/XMCpR8Rlhz — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) March 2, 2021

Although Beckham believes in the idea of developing home-grown players for his team, he is in no denial that the league does attract some of the biggest names of world football. As quoted by Daily Mirror, Beckham claims that players rising from the youth ranks are establishing themselves is his ultimate agenda. "But we also know that being in Miami, our fans want to see the big stars," Beckham said.

David Beckham hints at Cristiano Ronaldo transfer to Inter Miami

Beckham does cite the fact that his club already boasts of the presence of Higuain and Matuidi in the ranks — both of who have added to the glitz and glamour at Inter Miami. But going forward, the club will be keen on acquiring the services of other mega superstars in the world.

"Leo (Messi) and Cristiano (Ronaldo) have been mentioned [by the media]. They have been at the top of their game and been the best for the last 15 years because of hard work. There is very little luck behind it," Beckham said. Messi has been linked with a move to either Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Thus Inter Miami remain a distant option for the Argentina international. Meanwhile, he is reportedly in talks with Ronaldo to finish his career in the USA.

Juventus transfer news: Will Ronaldo leave Italy for MLS?

Ronaldo, 36, is already past his prime. Questions have been raised over his contribution at Juventus by former football stars amid the defending Serie A champions' struggle across competitions this season. He isn't being linked with any major European club at the moment, and thus the Inter Miami transfer talks gain credence. Beckham believes that "the player has to be right for the team, still have ambition and want to win", a quality which Ronaldo is often praised for.

