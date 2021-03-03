Did Cristiano Ronaldo Block Website After They Reduced His Transfer Valuation?

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't seen a massive decline in his goalscoring form as he still continues being the top scorer for the Old Lady even at the age of 36. However, his phenomenal form could not convince Transfermarkt to raise his valuation price. Instead, the football website restricted CR7's value below some of the youngsters over the past two seasons. Following the revelation, reports have suggested that Ronaldo blocked the website on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo value: Juventus ace upset with website for value dip?

Transfermarkt sets out the valuation of footballers based on their performance, besides also factoring in a number of other elements. The valuation list is often released annually, with Ronaldo witnessing a massive dip in his valuation last year. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was valued at €67.5 million, which is fewer than the €100 million Juventus paid to land him from Real Madrid in 2018.

He languished at the 37th spot in the list of most valued players in the world. A dip in the Cristiano Ronaldo value would definitely have a detrimental impact on the website. In one of Transfermarkt's Instagram activity, the account suggests that it could not tag Ronaldo, further claiming that the Juventus ace has blocked the account.

HAHAHAH Cristiano Ronaldo blocked @Transfermarkt on Instagram because they value him lower than Bernardo Silva😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MxDw7Nd6VB — An (@AnfieldAn) March 1, 2020

On being quizzed further on the same, Transfermarkt's comment claimed that the former Real Madrid superstar wasn't happy with the price valuation set out by them. Another user tried to rubbish off the claims, stating that it was a joke on Transfermarkt's part, but they were quick to insist that they were indeed blocked by Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo transfer value plummets for second year in a row

Going by the recent standings, it appears the 36-year-old will not unblock the website's account anytime soon. He is currently positioned at the 63rd spot, with his valuation set at €60 million. He is tied with Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski. Meanwhile, Barcelona ace Lionel Messi sits 22nd on the list with his transfer value estimated at €80 million.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo was again on top of his game as he sealed a thrilling win for Juventus against Spezia. Ronaldo bagged his 20th Serie A goal in the closing minutes of the game, as he now takes his tally to 27 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, the defending champions sit third in the Serie A standings with 49 points in 24 games, seven points adrift of league leaders Inter Milan.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter