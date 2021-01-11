Cristiano Ronaldo Produces Gravity-defying Leap Vs Sassuolo, Leaves Fans Stunned: WATCH

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo was in phenomenal form against Sassuolo on Sunday. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner netted in the injury time of the game to equal up the all-time record goal tally of Czech legend Josef Bican. Amid talks of his goal record, the Portuguese international produced a moment of brilliance in the game, leaving his fans shellshocked.

Cristiano Ronaldo jump leaves fans shocked

Ronaldo is known for his ability to head goals in the air, having netted more than a hundred goals from headers in his decorated career. The Juventus icon is known to produce an enormous jump in the air while taking on aerial duels, leaving the defence in shambles. A similar effort was on display from the 35-year-old for Juventus vs Sassuolo.

During one of the moments of the game, Ronaldo went up the air to win the duel. Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli went up against the Juventus forward, but could not produce the leap similar to that of Ronaldo. In fact, Twitter was abuzz with the video, suggesting that Ronaldo was floating in the air.

man flew higher than the goalkeeper’s hand lol — dot (@icschzc) January 10, 2021

How this guy @Cristiano still does this shii baffles me.. I swear — ifeanyi (@ifeanyi086) January 10, 2021

Goal keeper jump + his defense hand height < ronaldo jump 💥 — 🆃🅷🅰🅻🅰 🆈🆄🆅🅰ⱽᵃˡᶦᵐᵃᶦ (@Murthyyuva_v3) January 10, 2021

the reaction of all the ppl in that pic says it all.... — Omar (@Omar98798406) January 10, 2021

Juventus vs Sassuolo: Cristiano Ronaldo goal brings him at par with Josep Bican

This isn't the first time that the former Real Madrid superstar has produced a magnificent leap, particularly during set-pieces. He has netted 103 headers in is decorated career including with the Portuguese national team and always poses a potent threat for the opponents during set-pieces.

Meanwhile, Danilo bagged the opener for Juventus in the second half after two first-half injuries for Andrea Pirlo to cope with. Paulo Dybala and Weston McKennie were forced off the game. Danilo's goal was cancelled by an effort from Gregoire Defrel, only for Aaron Ramsey to put his side ahead again.

Juventus sit fourth in Serie A standings

Ronaldo bagged the third goal of the night in the injury time, striking the ball in the low bottom corner. He took his tally to 759 goals, same as that of all-time highest goal scorer Josef Bican. Meanwhile, the victory ensures Juventus stay put at the fourth spot in the Serie A standings, with 33 points. AC Milan currently lead the charts with 40 points, having played a game more than the defending champions.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram