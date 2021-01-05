Brazil Great Pele Upgrades Instagram Bio After Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Official Goal Tally

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been in a splendid run of form since the start of the current season. He netted twice in the Old Lady's first clash in the new year against Udinese in Serie A to bring up his 758th career goal. The brace saw him overtake Brazil football great Pele, who scored 757 official goals in his decorated career. But the three-time World Cup winner doesn't appear to accept the official tally after he changed his Instagram bio with Ronaldo's new record.

Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Pele goals record

Ronaldo bagged the opener for Juventus firing in a thunderous shot in the 31st minute, equalling the Pele goals record. He further set up Federico Chiesa soon in the second half, sending out a blistering pass from the midfield. The Portuguese forward went on to bag his brace in the 70th minute, taking himself past the Brazilian legend.

Ronaldo now has 758 career goals, the second-highest in the history of the game. He needs a goal to equal up Josef Bican's all-time highest tally of 759 career goals in his decorated career. Following Ronaldo's exceptional achievement though, Pele did not send out any congratulatory message.

Pele Instagram bio underwent change after Ronaldo's achievement

Interestingly, Pele's Instagram bio underwent a change after the former Real Madrid superstar's milestone. Pele's updated bio reads, "Leading Goalscorer of All Time" further mentioning the goal tally, 1283 to be precise. But, official records do not corroborate to the Brazilian great's claims and maintain that he netted 757 goals in his career.

Pelé has upgraded his Instagram bio.



Looks like Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi still have a long way to go 👀 pic.twitter.com/EZORcV26Iu — The Football Arena (@thefootyarena) January 4, 2021

Recently, Barcelona icon Lionel Messi also broke one of Pele's club records, further triggering controversy and debates. Messi's goal against Real Valladolid suggested he had now netted 644 goals for Barcelona. He broke Pele's single-club goal record, which the former footballer had brought up against Santos.

Santos dispute Messi goals record

Santos, however, have disputed the Messi goals record. The club released a lengthy statement suggesting that Pele actually scored 1,091 goals during his 18-year stint with them. The club claimed that Pele netted 448 goals additionally in other games and friendlies, which have been subsequently deemed to be of lower value. Ironically, Pele himself acknowledged Messi's record, congratulating him for overtaking his tally.

Image courtesy: Pele Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter