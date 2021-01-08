Cristiano Ronaldo Praises Pudgy Boxer Andy Ruiz Jr After American Stuns Anthony Joshua

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo is still shredded, possessing a well-toned physique, all thanks to his gruelling training and workout regime, despite the fact that he turns 36 next month. But the five-time Ballon d'Or winner does not give credence to the fact that the body of an athlete is the only criteria to success, citing the boxing clash between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua.

Body does not matter always: Cristiano Ronaldo on Andy Ruiz Jr weight

Ronaldo made bold claims during his interaction with two-time middleweight champ Gennady Golovkin for a DAZN documentary titled Parallel Worlds. The Portuguese forward cited the fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua, claiming that the latter was on top of his game, but the former athlete was good too.

Andy Ruiz Jr possesses a pudgy physique, but that hasn't deterred him to produce one of the biggest setbacks in boxing. Ronaldo reveals he spoke to some of his friends about the fight, all of whom pointed out at his pudgy physique, But the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was quick to rectify that body does not matter always.

Ronaldo speaks on meeting with Anthony Joshua

Ronaldo's claims could be comprehended from the fact that the American athlete defeated Anthony Joshua in 2019 in New York. Ruiz Jr considered the underdog, beat the British athlete over seven rounds to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles. However, the American boxer of Mexican descent back then did claim that he would cut down on the extra flab before the rematch.

Ronaldo also revealed his meeting with Anthony Joshua in Dubai. He claims, "I don’t wanna be in the sport, in football, where people say, ‘Cristiano was an unbelievable player and now he’s slow.’I don’t want that. You can take care of a lot of your body, the body’s not a problem I don’t think."

Ronaldo's gruelling training sessions the key to his physique

Despite defending Any Ruiz Jr on his weight criticism, the Juventus superstar is known for his stringent work out in the gym. The 35-year-old forward made it a point to reveal his toned muscles while he was isolating after testing positive for the novel coronavirus while with the Portuguese national team.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo, Andy Ruiz Jr Instagram