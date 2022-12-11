Cristiano Ronaldo Puts Out Emotional Post After Portugal's World Cup Exit: 'Dream Ended'

Quick links:
Image: AP
Heartbroken Cristiano Ronaldo put out an emotional post on his official social media accounts after his dream ended of winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament in Qatar. Even though the Portuguese international has given it his all on the pitch for the past five editions of the tournament, he has yet fallen up short on every occasion. With Ronaldo about to turn 38 in February, it seems likely that the Qatar World Cup was his last dance on the grandest stage.
Despite winning almost every trophy there is in both club and international football, Cristiano Ronaldo was inconsolable after he failed to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy in his fifth attempt. His Portugal side were knocked out of the competition after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Morocco. A day after a disappointing exit from the competition, Cristiano Ronaldo took to his Instagram handle and wrote an emotionally detailed post. His post read,
"Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles with Portugal, but putting our country's name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream.
I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 appearances, I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese. I gave my all. Left it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream.
Sadly yesterday the dream ended. It's not worth reacting to heat. I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, and much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed for a moment. I was always one fighting for the objective of all and I would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country.
Not much more to say for now. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was nice while it lasted..."