Cristiano Ronaldo Puts Out Emotional Post After Portugal's World Cup Exit: 'Dream Ended'

Heartbroken Cristiano Ronaldo put out an emotional post on his official social media accounts after his dream ended of winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament in Qatar. Even though the Portuguese international has given it his all on the pitch for the past five editions of the tournament, he has yet fallen up short on every occasion. With Ronaldo about to turn 38 in February, it seems likely that the Qatar World Cup was his last dance on the grandest stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo puts out emotional post after FIFA World Cup 2022 exit

Despite winning almost every trophy there is in both club and international football, Cristiano Ronaldo was inconsolable after he failed to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy in his fifth attempt. His Portugal side were knocked out of the competition after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Morocco. A day after a disappointing exit from the competition, Cristiano Ronaldo took to his Instagram handle and wrote an emotionally detailed post. His post read,