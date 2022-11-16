Cristiano Ronaldo Reflects On Tragic Death Of Newborn Son: 'Most Difficult Moment In Life'

In a recently released video clip from Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan, the 37-year-old footballer can be witnessed revealing what was the worst moment of his life. Earlier in April this year, Ronaldo and his wife Giorgina revealed the tragic news about the passing away of their infant boy. However, it is pertinent to mention that the infant boy’s twin sister managed to survive.

During his conversation with Morgan, Ronaldo claimed his infant son’s passing away was the worst phase in his life. “Probably the worst moment I passed through in my life since my father died. When you have a kid you expect everything will be normal and when you have a problem it's hard.

“As a human being that I am, judge anyway, we (Ronaldo and Georgina) had quiet difficult moments, because we don’t understand why it happened to us. To be very honest, it was very, very difficult to understand what is going on in that period of my life. The football don't stop, we had many competitions. It was probably the most difficult moment in my life, specially Gio,” the Manchester United star added.

'You don’t know how to react, don’t know what to do': Cristiano Ronaldo

On being asked about how he dealt with the birth of his baby girl and the passing away of his infant boy at the same time, Ronaldo became emotional while revealing his side. “I try to explain sometimes to my family and even my close friends that I never felt to be happy and sad at the same moment. It’s hard to explain, so difficult, you don’t know if you smile, because you don’t know how to react, don’t know what to do, to be honest,” Ronaldo told Morgan.

Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about the devastating death of his baby son, telling Piers Morgan: "We don't understand why it happened to us."@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/tOba0WJpBf — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 15, 2022

More about Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan

The Portuguese captain further added that the baby remains a part of their lives. He also explained that the other twin, Bella, who is six months old now is a spectacular baby girl and they are very proud of her. Alongside the aforementioned revelations, Ronaldo made several sensational claims about his ongoing second stint at the Premier League club.

The footballer accused Manchester United of doubting him when his daughter Bella was ill. During this time, Ronaldo missed the team’s pre-season training and had to face criticism for the same. He blasted the club for lack of empathy while his daughter was hospitalized just three months after their son passed away.