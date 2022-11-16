Cristiano Ronaldo: Where To Watch Portuguese Star's Explosive Manchester United Interview?

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the twilight of his career and will be probably playing his last FIFA World Cup which will begin in a couple of days in Qatar. As he prepares to take part in football's biggest sporting event, his club career looks to be in jeopardy following his latest interview.

Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan saw him speak about his return, the last season at Manchester United, his current situation with manager Erik ten Hag, and what's changed since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure. Ronaldo spoke about feeling 'betrayed' by Manchester United and that he has 'no respect' for the current manager Erik Ten Hag. Given the drama that has occurred since the interview, we take a look at live streaming details of Cristiano Ronaldo interview.

When will the Cristiano Ronaldo's interview be aired?

The Cristiano Ronaldo's interview will be aired on November 16 and 17.

Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's interview in India?

The Cristiano Ronaldo's interview will not be shown on TV in India.

However, fans can watch the interview on TalkTV's YouTube channel. Another place where fans can check for the explosive interview will be Piers Morgan Uncensored YouTube channel.

Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's interview in UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the interview across different platforms. The interview will be available on TalkTV, Sky channel 526, Virgin Media channel 606, Freeview channel 237, and Freesat channel 217. The interview will be shown from 8 pm on both days. It's also available to stream via Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung TV Plus.

Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's interview in the US?

In the United States, the interview will be available on the channel Fox Nation, which is available on DirecTV channel 1960. The interview can be streamed via the Fox Nation app.

Cristiano Ronaldo to receive heavy fine, Erik Ten Hag gives update on future

Following the explosive interview, several media reports claimed Ronaldo is set to be fined a whopping amount of £1 million for the interview and in yet another development, the forward is unlikely to play for Manchester United after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to an ESPN report, Ten Hag is clear about his plans for Ronaldo and has told his bosses that the 37-year-old shouldn’t be 'allowed' to play for the club again. The 52-year-old Dutch manager reportedly spoke to United co-chairman Joel Glazer, chief executive Richard Arnold, and football director John Murtough on Monday and discussed the matter.