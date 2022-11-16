Erik Ten Hag Wants Cristiano Ronaldo To Never Play For Manchester United Again: Reports

Manchester United manager has reportedly made his plans about Cristiano Ronaldo clear to club bosses after the Portuguese forward’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan rocked the football world. In a conversation with Morgan, Ronaldo made sensational claims about the running of the Premier League club, its manager, and the former interim manager Ralf Rangnick. Having failed to secure a move from the club this summer, Ronaldo claimed he feels coach Ten Hag is forcing him out of the club.

The consequences of Ronaldo’s explosive interview have already started surfacing, while the full interview goes live on Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, as per ESPN, Ten Hag is clear about his plans for Ronaldo and has told his bosses that the 37-year-old shouldn’t be 'allowed' to play for the club again. The 52-year-old Dutch manager reportedly spoke to United co-chairman Joel Glazer, chief executive Richard Arnold, and football director John Murtough on Monday and discussed the matter.

As per reports, Ten Hag wanted Ronaldo to motivate the team during their challenge to the top four spots in the Premier League and the Europa League. However, for the sake of the club’s unity, the Dutchman was against playing the Portuguese captain. It is being said that Ten Hag is ready to let go of Ronaldo, even if they can’t have a replacement at this moment.

Ronaldo set to receive hefty fine for angry tirade: Reports

This comes after several media reports claimed Ronaldo is set to be fined a whopping amount of £1 million for the interview. During the conversation with Morgan, Ronaldo said he had no 'respect' for the Dutch manager, as he doesn’t feel respected by him. The footballer also claimed that the club lacked empathy in reference to his absence from the team’s pre-season after his three-month daughter had fallen sick.

'He knows people will criticize him but he also knows what he is saying': Morgan

While the club, the manager, and Ronaldo’s teammates are understood to be unhappy with the forward’s interview, Morgan has revealed that he was approached by the footballer for the interview. Speaking to talkSPORT, Morgan said Ronaldo asked him to the interview and it wasn’t the other way around. “He feels he has to speak out, he knows it will be incendiary, will rattle some changes, but he also feels he should be doing this. He knows people will criticize him but he also knows what he is saying is true,” Morgan further added.