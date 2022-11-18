Cristiano Ronaldo Regrets Tottenham Walkout But Claims He Was Being 'provoked' By Ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo's second spell at Manchester United has been a forgetful one as he finds himself at crossroads with the club as well as the current manager Erik Ten Hag. After an impressive first season of the club, the striker has found it hard to get enough game time under Ten Hag. In an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, the Portuguese striker was critical of the current manager and said that he was 'provoked' by him during the Tottenham walkout.

Tottenham walkout: Cristiano Ronaldo makes massive statement about Ten Hag

The 37-year-old was not named in the starting line-up during the Manchester United vs Tottenham match. With United leading 2-0, Ronaldo was asked to arrive on field during the final minutes of the match. The player himself refused the order of the manager and made his way down the Old Trafford tunnel before the final whistle. Following his action, the club decided to punish him by suspending him for the next match.

Regretting his action, Ronaldo during the interview, said, “Piers I will be honest with you, it’s something that I regret, to leave the stadium. Probably, or maybe no, I don’t know. It’s difficult to tell you 100 per cent but let’s say I regret it, but in the same way I felt provoked by the coach. Not allowed for me, a coach to put me in three minutes in a game. Sorry, I’m not that kind of a player. I know what I can give to the teams.”

Cristiano Ronaldo admits receiving mega offer during summer transfer window

During the interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo admitted to news of him receiving a bumper offer from Saudi Arabian club during the summer transfer window. The former Real Madrid star was struggling to find suitors until a report by TVI and CNN Portugal said that the talismanic striker was offered a £30 million transfer fee, alongside a whopping amount of £105 million per year. At the same time, an additional amount of £20 million has been offered towards agent fees.

Clearing the air on the transfer news, Ronaldo admitted to getting a big money offer to play in Saudi Arabia. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, in his statement, said, "It's true, yes, it's true. In that moment [I turned it down], yes. They [the press] say many, many garbage things. Jorge Mendes has more than 100 players and they go to Chelsea and Arsenal, but they always mention Cristiano Ronaldo"., He even went onto add, "I will be honest with you, I didn't have many, many clubs but I have many, many offers of the other clubs. But what the press keep saying, the garbage, is that nobody wants me, which is completely wrong."