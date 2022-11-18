Ronaldo Quashes Rumours About No New Signings, Confirms Rejecting Big Money Offer In Saudi

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the talk of the town ever since rumours arose about him wanting to part ways with the Red Devils ahead of the summer transfer window. It is believed that the Portuguese international was trying to force his way out of the club in search of Champions League football but was unable to do so. Amid transfer talks, there were rumours about the Manchester United star receiving a bumper offer from a Middle East-based club. In the second part of the Cristiano Ronaldo interview, the player has finally opened up all about the mega transfer offer.

Cristiano Ronaldo weighs in on a bumper transfer offer to play in Saudi Arabia

In an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed that he turned down a huge offer from a Saudi Arabian club for summer. Back in July, Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Arabia transfer news caught everyone's attention after reports by TVI and CNN Portugal suggested that the offer consists of a £30 million transfer fee, alongside a whopping amount of £105 million per year. At the same time, an additional amount of £20 million has been offered towards agent fees.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was asked whether he was offered a two-year contract worth €350m (£305m) from a Saudi Arabian club. Speaking of the same, he said, "It's true, yes, it's true. In that moment [I turned it down], yes. They [the press] say many, many garbage things. Jorge Mendes has more than 100 players and they go to Chelsea and Arsenal, but they always mention Cristiano Ronaldo."

He added, "Let's be honest, who is the most expensive salary player in the Premier League ever in history - it's me, even at 37 years old. They [the media] even offered me to Sporting [Lisbon] or Napoli. I will be honest with you, I didn't have many, many clubs but I have many, many offers of the other clubs. But what the press keep saying, the garbage, is that nobody wants me, which is completely wrong. And I was happy here [at United] to be honest, I was motivated to do a great season here [at United]. But they continue to repeat that nobody wants Cristiano. How they don't want a player who last year scored 32 goals last year, [including] with the national team?"

Cristiano Ronaldo admits to 'almost' signing for Manchester City

There were talks about Ronaldo joining Manchester United's fiercest rival Manchester City during the transfer window. United were quick to intervene and secure the signature of the Portuguese superstar. Revealing the details about his signing for United over cross-town rivals Manchester City at the eleventh hour, Ronaldo said, "Well, honestly, moving to City was close. They spoke a lot and Guardiola said two weeks ago that they tried hard to have me. But, as you know, my history is in Manchester United. Your heart, you're feeling the way you did before, and it made the difference. And of course, as well, Sir Alex Ferguson. It was a conscious decision because the heart speaks loud in that moment."

He added "I think it [speaking with Ferguson] was the key. I wouldn't say that Manchester City wasn't close. But I think, I did [make] a conscious decision. I don't regret at some point."