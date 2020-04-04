Cristiano Ronaldo Says His Intimate Moments With Georgina Are Better Than His Best Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has had many memorable moments on the football field and has also scored many incredible goals in his illustrious football career. Ronaldo has also gone on to say that his favourite goal was the one that he had scored an unbelievable overhead kick while representing Real Madrid against Juventus during a Champions League 2018 match. However, CR7 has admitted it is not that stunning goal but something else which is more memorable for him.

Georgina Gives Cristiano Ronaldo A Haircut To 'keep Him Stylish' Amid Isolation; Watch

'Much better than best goal'

Durinng an interview the football megastar admitted he had scored that incredible goal after having scored 700-odd goals but that is not what is more special for him. So what takes the top spot if not for the dream goal is of the two-time Euro Cup winner making out with his partner i.e. 26-year-old Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez. Rodriguez and the former Manchester United sensation had welcomed a daughter in 2017 whom they named Alana Martina in 2017. The two have been dating since 2016 and are yet to get hitched.

READ: UEFA Lifts Ban From Live Screening Of Premier League Games In England, Scotland

Georgina gives Ronaldo a haircut

Cristiano Ronaldo, too, is keeping himself busy with some training at home. The five-time Champions League winner posted an Instagram video on Saturday, in which he can be seen getting a haircut from his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Ronaldo captioned the video, 'Stay home and keep stylish.' CR7 is currently under isolation with his whole family in Madeira island. The Portuguese footballer often keeps posting pictures of his training and gym sessions at home. He recently posted a picture of himself flaunting his muscular body.

READ: Fear Grips Swedish Soccer As Virus Delays Start Of Season

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Called 'tramp' By Portuguese Politician In Vitriolic Facebook Post