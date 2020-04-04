Cristiano Ronaldo Called 'tramp' By Portuguese Politician In Vitriolic Facebook Post

Cristiano Ronaldo embroiled himself in a controversy after he was spotted taking a stroll on the streets of Funchal with his girlfriend Georgina Rogriguez and their children. While many criticised the Portuguese ace for being irresponsible during the lockdown period in Europe, a Portuguese politician went a step ahead by calling Cristiano Ronaldo a 'tramp' in a vitriolic Facebook post.

Cristiano Ronaldo home town Madeira politician criticises Ronaldo

Rafael Macedo, a politician from Madeira, Portugal took to Facebook to condemn Cristiano Ronaldo for disrespecting the lockdown and endangering the lives of his family and others. The post, which has since been deleted, read: 'I want that animal who’s come from Italy to stay at home. Get me that tramp out of Madeira.'

However, Rafael Macedo was quick to backtrack on his comments after the very next day as he took to Facebook to claim that his account was hacked and that he could never make such low remarks about Cristiano Ronaldo. Rafael Macedo even appeared to apologise to Ronaldo and his family.

Cristiano Ronaldo criticised: Macedo backtracks on criticism

Explaining his account being hacked, Rafael Macedo wrote, 'My account has been hacked. I would never make these low-level comments to our CR7. I noticed this is not the first time this has happened. Already changed the password. I apologize to everyone and our Ronaldo. I change the password every week. The hackers are out there. Careful! I'll be attentive. They've blocked a lot of people from my account. I'm sorry that's why I didn't understand the offensive comments in days.'

Despite Macedo issuing an official apology to Cristiano Ronaldo, it is believed the politician was on the receiving end of some major backlash in his native country. Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro even slammed him for his comments, claiming 'nobody deserves these things'. Aveiro took to Instagram to call out Macedo in a now-deleted post.

On Wednesday, Macedo even announced that he will delete his Facebook profile and create a new one after causing a major controversy during the lockdown period.

Cristiano Ronaldo criticised? Cristiano Ronaldo home town Madeira lockdown

Despite coronavirus spreading thick and fast in Europe, Portugal has reportedly only issued a voluntary lockdown for its citizens. Ronaldo remains in quarantine in Madeira and is yet to address him leaving his house during the lockdown.

Ronaldo has been a constant presence on social media during the lockdown, urging his supporters to stay active and remain healthy while being forced to stay in quarantine.

