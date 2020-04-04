Georgina Gives Cristiano Ronaldo A Haircut To 'keep Him Stylish' Amid Isolation; Watch

The Coronavirus pandemic which brought the entire world to a near complete standstill has halted the world of sports completely, with most events either being cancelled or postponed. Several countries have either imposed a complete lockdown or issued an advisory suggesting citizens to stay inside. Amid this lockdown period, sportspersons have resorted to several activities to kill time.

Football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo, too, is keeping himself busy with some training at home. The five-time Champions League winner posted an Instagram video on Saturday, in which he can be seen getting a haircut from his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Ronaldo captioned the video, 'Stay home and keep stylish.'

Georgina gives Ronaldo a haircut; See video here

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently under isolation with his whole family in Madeira island. The Portuguese footballer often keeps posting pictures of his training and gym sessions at home. He recently posted a picture of himself flaunting his muscular body.

Ronaldo issues first statement

In his first statement post the rise of the pandemic, Ronaldo had urged everyone to follow the World Health Organisation's advisory issued to contain the virus. Ronaldo had stated that the world is going through a very difficult moment which demands 'utmost care' and 'attention' from everyone.

Furthermore, in his statement, Ronaldo also stated that protecting human life must come above any other interests and expressed solidarity with his Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani who has been tested positive for Coronavirus.

"I would like to send my thoughts to everyone who has lost someone close to them, my solidarity to those who are fighting the virus, like my teammate Daniele Rugani and my continued support to the amazing health professionals putting their own lives at risk to help save others," wrote Cristiano in his Instagram post.

