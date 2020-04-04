The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Georgina Gives Cristiano Ronaldo A Haircut To 'keep Him Stylish' Amid Isolation; Watch

Football News

Football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo posted an Instagram video on Saturday, in which he can be seen getting a haircut from his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ronaldo

The Coronavirus pandemic which brought the entire world to a near complete standstill has halted the world of sports completely, with most events either being cancelled or postponed. Several countries have either imposed a complete lockdown or issued an advisory suggesting citizens to stay inside. Amid this lockdown period, sportspersons have resorted to several activities to kill time. 

Football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo, too, is keeping himself busy with some training at home. The five-time Champions League winner posted an Instagram video on Saturday, in which he can be seen getting a haircut from his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Ronaldo captioned the video, 'Stay home and keep stylish.'

Georgina gives Ronaldo a haircut; See video here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently under isolation with his whole family in Madeira island. The Portuguese footballer often keeps posting pictures of his training and gym sessions at home. He recently posted a picture of himself flaunting his muscular body. 

READ | Virat Kohli Picks Cristiano Ronaldo Over Lionel Messi Without Hesitating And Here Is Why

Ronaldo issues first statement

In his first statement post the rise of the pandemic, Ronaldo had urged everyone to follow the World Health Organisation's advisory issued to contain the virus. Ronaldo had stated that the world is going through a very difficult moment which demands 'utmost care' and 'attention' from everyone.

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo Issues First Statement Amid Novel Coronavirus Pandemic

Furthermore, in his statement, Ronaldo also stated that protecting human life must come above any other interests and expressed solidarity with his Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani who has been tested positive for Coronavirus.

"I would like to send my thoughts to everyone who has lost someone close to them, my solidarity to those who are fighting the virus, like my teammate Daniele Rugani and my continued support to the amazing health professionals putting their own lives at risk to help save others," wrote Cristiano in his Instagram post. 

READ | Kaka Surprisingly Picks Lionel Messi Over Former Real Madrid Teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo Scores THAT Goal Vs Juventus For Real Madrid On Apr 3, 2018; Watch Video

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI TO HOLD ALL-PARTY MEET
China
CHINA DENIES "RELIGIOUS PRISONERS'
PM Modi
FACT CHECK ON LOCKDOWN EXTENSION
Athawale
ATHAWALE PENS COVID AWARENESS POEM
Shekhar Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others back PM Modi's '9 mins' COVID appeal
B-TOWN PRAISES PM'S '9 MINS' APPEAL
Hrithik
'IMPERATIVE TO BUST MYTHS': HRITHIK