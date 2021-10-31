Cristiano Ronaldo Says 'criticisms' Does Not Bother Him After Tottenham Spurs Win

Manchester United ended their four-match winless streak after they defeated Tottenham Hotspurs 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, October 30, in London. The match reduced the pressure on United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It was a hard-fought match but Cristiano Ronaldo was on hand with a goal and an assist as they ran victorious over a struggling Tottenham. After the match, Ronaldo spoke about the criticism he faces saying that it is normal and it does not make him a difference.

"The criticisms are always there," Ronaldo said to the club's official website. He further added, "For me, it doesn't bother me because I have played 18 years of football, so I know that one day (people will say) we are perfect and another day (they will say) we are crap. I know that and we have to deal with that, but it's always better when the people praise you and they are happy with you. Sometimes life is like that, sometimes we have to pass through bad moments and we have to change and we changed today."

Ronaldo talks about team's performance

Cristiano Ronaldo then spoke about the pressure that Manchester United has been facing after their four-match winless streak in the Premier League and said he knew they could give a good answer in the match on Saturday. He said that his job is to help the team with his experience, goals and assists and he was pleased by the teams and his own performance.

He said, "The team was a little bit under pressure, a little bit sad, but we knew that today we (could) give a good answer. We played good, we started the game very well. Of course, my job is to help the team with my experience, my goals, my assists and I did that today and I feel so pleased with that. But in terms of the team, it was an unbelievable performance in my opinion."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will take on Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday and then face a tough battle against their neighbours Manchester City on the weekend. The win against Tottenham will definitely be a boost for the players and the manager as they look to win both matches.

Image: Twitter/@ManUtd