Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 4 Goals Against Al-Wehda To Register 61st Career Hat-trick; Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo, who many said hasn't made an impression till now in the Saudi Pro-League for Al-Nassr, came out all guns blazing against Al-Wehda scoring 4.

Prateek Arya
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, who many said hasn't made an impression till now in the Saudi Pro-League for Al-Nassr, came out all guns blazing against Al-Wehda on Thursday. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner scored four goals to give his side a flawless victory. With this poker, Ronaldo has registered his 61st career hat trick.

With three field goals and a penalty, Cristiano Ronaldo made a thumping return to goal-scoring form. The Portuguese international, who recently turned 38 gave his fans and the Football fraternity a huge gift in the form of four shots that met the net. Ever since he made his sensational move to Saudi Arabia, football pundits often raised queries regarding the possibility of CR7 adapting to the football of the Saudi Pro-League and inquired whether he will be able to create the same impact as he has made thought his career. Seemingly addressing all the questions, on Thursday, CR7 evidently showcased his version of a prolific goal scorer. his arrival as a prolific scorer. The Real Madrid legend scored at the 21st, 40th, 53rd and 61st-minute mark of the game to give Al-Nassr a 4-0 victory over Al-Wehda. 

Watch all 4 Goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo

 

Following the goals, fans on Twitter went berserk over the performance of CR7 and posted their reactions. As always the comparisons with fellow GOAT debate candidate Lionel Messi also ensued. Here are some of the reactions posted by the users. 


 

