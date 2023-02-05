Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: A Look At The Top 10 Goals Of CR7's Trophy-laden Career

Cristiano Ronaldo turned a year older on Sunday as the Al-Nassr forward is celebrating his 38th birthday. The legendary forward has gone through various emotions and recently signed a lucrative two-year contract with Saudi Arabia worth about 200 million dollars per season. Following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Manchester United terminated his contract on mutual consent and he went on to sign for the Asian giants as a free agent.

Cristiano Ronaldo top 10 goals

Over the years, Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A. His return to the Premier League might not have resulted in the way he would have hoped but still, he netted 18 goals in the 2021-22 season as only Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min managed more goals than him.

With the entire world celebrating the player's birthday let's have a look at his top ten goals in his career so far.

1. Against Juventus in 2018:

Cristiano Ronaldo defied all the odds as he produced a superb overhead kick against Juventus in Turin back in 2018 for Real Madrid. The goal was so excellent that even the Juventus supporters applauded his effort.

2. The former Manchester United forward showed once again why he has been the best player in the history of the Champions League. Ronaldo came up with a thunderbolt from the midfield as the hapless Porto custodian couldn't do anything much.

3. Ronaldo's iconic freekick against Portsmouth in the Premier League has been watched over and over again.

Utterly outrageous 😍@Cristiano's iconic free-kick against Portsmouth from 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 angle 📐



The greatest free-kick in #PL history? pic.twitter.com/VqllsQBUkc — Premier League (@premierleague) July 20, 2021

4. At number four it was that iconic counterattack goal against Arsenal in the Champions League which ended with Ronaldo scoring his second of the evening

5. Long-range goals have always been a special characteristic in Ronaldo's auspicious career and who can forget his scorching strike against Osasuna back in 2012.

6. Ronaldo's immaculate header against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final in 2011 bears huge significance as it was his first silverware for Real Madrid.

7. The 38-year-old always takes the centre stage when it comes to big occasions and he provided another big goal against Liverpool in the 2014-15 season of the Champions League.

8. Ronaldo's ability to hit precise free-kick can be demonstrated against Atletico Madrid back in 2012.

9. Ronaldo hit a left-foot curler against Everton back in 2007 in the Premier League.

10. At number 10 it is another freekick against Sunderland. The forward struck so hard that the goalkeeper stood no chance to lay a hand on the ball.