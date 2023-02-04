Cristiano Ronaldo Scores First Goal For Al Nassr In Saudi Pro League | WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo converted from the spot as Al-Nassr came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw with Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League. Cristian Tello opened the scoring for Al Fateh while Anderson Talisca restored parity just before the break. Sofiane Bendebka added a second for the home side and a last-minute penalty from Ronaldo shared the spoils for both teams.

Cristiano Ronaldo ends his goal drought for Al-Nassr

Ronaldo was under tremendous pressure to deliver and the moment finally came as he ended his goal drought for the Saudi Arabian outfit. Cristian Tello and Sofiane Bendebka were on the scoresheet for Al Fateh while Anderson Talisca and Cristiano Ronaldo added their names to the scoresheet for the visitors.

Ronaldo is 𝐔𝐏 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐑𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 🐐



He calmly converts a penalty-kick in second-half stoppage time to level on the night and open his account in Saudi Arabia 💪#RoshnSaudiLeague | #CR7𓃵 | @EnFatehclub | @AlNassrFC_EN | @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/L3tiql2DNG — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) February 3, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo had been a free agent since his contract was mutually terminated by Manchester United. His explosive interview with Piers Morgan fueled the fire and he eventually had to leave the club in the search of a new destination. He was then roped in by Asian giants Al Nassr who offered him a pretty lucrative contract.

The entire deal is believed to be more than a whopping 200 million Euros making him the highest-paid player in the world by any miles. As United was winning 2-0 against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, Ronaldo was seen leaving the stadium without the prior permission of the manager.

This incident attracted ire and the player was suspended for the next match against Chelsea. Ronaldo's desire to leave United last summer was pretty public but he failed to attract much interest and remained with the Red Devils. He led Portugal in the World Cup but didn't look sharp in the final third as his country crashed out of the tournament with an unlikely loss against Morocco in the quarterfinal.

Video Credit: Roshn Saudi League