Euro Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo Comes Up With Joint 'Siu' And 'Nap' Celebration - WATCH

During Sunday's EURO qualifiers game between Portugal and Luxembourg, Cristiano Ronaldo made rounds both with his play and with his celebration. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner scored two goals on the night as Portugal outplayed Luxembourg 6-0. CR7, who usually celebrates his goals by showcasing his signature "Siuuu" leap, came up with something new this time upon scoring.

In the 9th minute of the match, Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Portugal, with an improvised finish. After the ball went in, Ronaldo sprinted in elation as he usually does after scoring and took the leap again but this did time not display the "Siuuu!" celebration, rather he introduced the world to a new celebration or a blend of his celebrations. While "Siuuu" has been carried forward from his days at Real Madrid, the Portuguese superstar exhibited a fresh goal celebration at his second stint with Manchester United. This new ecstatic act which can be done by placing the head up, eyes closed, and partially joining hands, keeping it together on the chest is known as the "Nap" celebration. Though Ronaldo performs the latter bit occasionally, on Sunday night, the 38-year-old brought it back and combined it with "Siuuu!".

Cristiano Ronaldo comes up with joint 'siuuu' and 'Nap' celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo's 121st goal for Portugal became a bearer of a new celebration. The goal also saw Portugal's new manager Roberto Martinez pumped. Watch the new edition of the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration.

Cristiano Ronaldo really combined both of his celebrations. 😭 pic.twitter.com/Wp6A2puSpR — 47 (@Foden47SZN) March 26, 2023

Every youngster on the planet will mimic this Cristiano Ronaldo celebration in the coming days 🐐 pic.twitter.com/X8efBelb98 — Preeti (@MadridPreeti) March 26, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo combined the SIUUU and the sleeping celebration 🐐 pic.twitter.com/dkPGSTP8A2 — United Xtra 🔰 (@ManUnitedXtra_) March 26, 2023

In the match, Ronaldo scored again in the 31st minute and displayed a similar post-goal movement. Adding Ronaldo's two goals Portugal scored 6 on the night to completely dismantle Luxembourg in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers. With this match, Ronaldo's international duty for the window finished and now he will again join Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Nassr will next face Al-Adalah on April 5.