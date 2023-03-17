IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj Pay Tribute To Cristiano Ronaldo In 1st ODI- WATCH

Indian pace sensation Mohammed Siraj and former India captain Virat Kohli were seen paying a tribute to the Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo during the India vs Australia, first ODI match. As the ODI series kicked off at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Siraj was seen imitating Ronaldo while celebrating his first wicket of the match. As Siraj pulled off the famous ‘Siu’ celebration by Ronaldo, Kohli was seen doing the ‘Nap’ celebration.

The moment took place in the final ball of the second over in the first innings. Siraj bowled a hard-length ball outside the off stump, which prompted Travis Head to take a couple of steps and tried to punch it away. However, Head ended up getting an inside edge which went on to dismantle the stumps.

This was followed by Siraj doing the ‘Siu’ celebration before Kohli joined him with the ‘Nap’ celebration. While Head’s wicket reduced the Aussies to 5/1 in two overs, Steve Smith was dismissed by captain Hardik Pandya in the 13th over, reducing the visitors to 77/2. Meanwhile, click here to watch Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli’s tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chopped 🔛! @mdsirajofficial dismisses Travis Head to give #TeamIndia their first breakthrough... 👏 👏



... and that leap as he celebrates that wicket 👌 👌



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/BAvv2E8K6h #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/u72fOWGUy8 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 17, 2023

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Playing XIs

India’s playing XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia’s playing XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

India vs Australia ODI series schedule

March 17 - 1st ODI, Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium)

March 19 - 2nd ODI, Visakhapatnam

March 22 - 3rd ODI, Chennai