'He’s Coming': Jake Paul Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo's Presence During Tommy Fury Fight

Jake Paul, who is finally set to settle his differences with Tommy Fury in the ring, claims the fight arena will harbor the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo. Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury will take place in Saudi Arabia, which is home to Saudi Pro League in which Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr. The fight will transpire on February 26, 2023.

The much-anticipated boxing battle between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally take its final form this Sunday. The fixture went into the state of dilly-dally for quite some time but now when it is happening it has expectedly got the fans of combat sports all hyped up. And when it comes to fight fans then CR7's name often emerges at the top. In the past, Ronaldo has been seen interacting with UFC's Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, and now the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner is reportedly about to spectate a boxing match. Who's the source of this? it is none other than one of the main protagonists of the upcoming mega event, Jake Paul.

Jake Paul reveals Cristiano Ronaldo will be ringside for Tommy Fury fight

The Problem Child was recently in Dubai for fight preparations, and there during a routine run, he encountered some children. While interacting with them, one of the little fans of the YouTuber turned Boxer asked him, “Are you going to see Ronaldo? to which Paul replied, “Yeah, I think he’s coming to the fight.” This assertion by Paul has made the fans curious about the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo actually attending the event.

While Ronaldo's arrival is not certain he can make a grand entrance. The Portuguese International, who plays for Al-Nassr, will most likely feature in the playing XI of the side that will take on Damac Fc on Saturday, and considering the match is scheduled to happen the previous evening of the fight he will get time to travel to Diriyah Arena to witness the bout. So, it's anybody's guess at the moment, however, whether Ronaldo will arrive or not the Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury fight will still probably make headlines, as after all the back and forths on different mediums between the fighters, the 10,000 spectators who will be present in the stands and millions worldwide who will watch the event live, will eagerly await the winner to digest who walks the talk in the four-sided ring.