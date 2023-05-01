Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly tamed all the sparkling assertions of separation from girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has shared an adorable picture with his better half on social media that disseminates the message that all is well between the power couple. Before Ronaldo, Rodriguez also apparently hinted that the rumours are of no value.

Aside from his on-field performance, every other aspect of Cristiano Ronaldo's life remains under scrutiny. His stature is so big that even if he slightly moves a bottle, it tends to make headlines. This time though, CR7's relationship status with Gergiana Rodriguez has been put into question, and making rounds on the internet. While different entities have claimed that the couple is walking on thin ice, the protagonists of this subject on the other hand have presented a different picture altogether.

Cristiano Ronaldo shares endearing pic with partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is quite active on social media, gave his fans "cheers" to cherish. A few hours ago, Ronaldo posted a photo simultaneously on his Instagram as well as on his Twitter account. The still post by the 38-year-old evidently catches the affection that the couple has for each other.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez first met in 2016, when the former was a Real Madrid player, whereas the latter was reportedly a shop assistant in the Gucci store in Madrid. The romance blossomed afterward and the pair have been together ever since. Ronaldo and Georgina have 5 children together.

Georgina Rodridiguez's shot at the split rumours

Before Ronaldo's post, Georgina Rodriguez also recently shared a cryptic note on her Instagram story. The writing has been taken as a response to the split rumours. The 29-year-old wrote, "The envious invents the rumor. The gossiper spreads it".

While the rumour mill may forever remain open, the couple has by all means, with what could be perceived, smashed the talks out of the window. However, as for Ronaldo fans, the superstar will be visible once again on the field as Al Nassr is playing the catch-up game with Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.