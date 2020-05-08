Cristiano Ronaldo Shares First Picture With Family As He Braces For Return To Training

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Italy as Serie A is set to resume in the coming months. Ronaldo is currently under isolation with his family in his house in Turin. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner spent the last two months in his hometown in Madeira, Portugal. However, Serie A sides have called their players back as the Italian government is reportedly planning to relax lockdown regulations in the country. The Juventus ace recently shared a picture with his four kids while being under quarantine and captioned the picture, "The Greatest Love".

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Juventus star shares a picture with his kids

Cristiano Ronaldo's first son, Cristiano Jr, is seen spending time with the Juventus superstar in the picture along with Ronaldo's other three children. Ronaldo flew down to Portugal when the pandemic was in its initial stages in Italy. The Portugal skipper was adamant about not returning to Italy until and unless the pandemic was under control.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Juventus forward's Instagram post

Cristiano Ronaldo family: Star expecting a fifth child?

As reported by the Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo's fiance Georgina Rodriguez dropped a minor hint that another baby could be on the way through her Instagram story. According to rumours, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez will tie the knot in the near future. Prior to the Cristiano Ronaldo Italy return, Ronaldo's quarantine majorly consisted of him working out with his better half. The couple shared several pictures on Instagram of them working out together.

Serie A return date being zeroed in on

Italian officials are reportedly planning to resume the league by the end of June. Serie A teams will start training this week but Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora recently described the Italian federation's medical protocol as "insufficient". Spadafora also said that settling the matter of the exact Serie A return date is "impossible".

