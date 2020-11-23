Cristiano Ronaldo Sitting Out 2019 Friendly Sees 162 South Korean Fans Get Compensation

A total of 162 football fans have won a court case after citing 'emotional distress' because five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t play for Juventus during a pre-season friendly in South Korea back in 2019. Promotion company Fasta Inc had initially promised fans that the Ronaldo would play at least 45 minutes of the contest against 'Team K-League'. However, the Portuguese winger was an unused sub during the game, which has now led to the promoters having to pay more compensation to the fans that attended the game.

ALSO READ: MLS Playoffs Results, Highlights As FC Dallas Edge Portland In Thrilling Shootout

Football fans receive compensation from promotion company in Cristiano Ronaldo court case

Back in 2019, Juventus, under Maurizio Sarri, made the trip to South Korea to face a K-League All-Star XI side as part of their pre-season friendlies. Understandably, the football fans in the Asian country were eager to see Juve's star forward Cristiano Ronaldo in action at Seoul’s World Cup Stadium. Prior to the game, even organizers Fasta Inc had promised the fans that the five-time UCL champion would take part in the game for at least 45 minutes and promoted the game with Ronaldo's image as well.

This led to a packed 65,000 fans inside the stadium on the matchday, most of whom had paid around £48 (71,000 won) for a ticket. However, Ronaldo was an unused sub as the game ended 3-3 at the full-time whistle. Reports from the Daily Mail claimed that several fans began booing at half-time after Ronaldo was still spotted on the bench. It was believed that Ronaldo was suffering from 'muscle fatigue' at the time.

🇰🇷 162 fans in South Korea have won a court case against Juventus, saying Ronaldo being left on the bench during a pre-season friendly in the country caused them 'Emotional distress'.



Juventus have to refund half of the ticket price and pay an extra $50,000 in damages. Crazy!🤯 pic.twitter.com/OPFIANsJeD — Purely Football (@PurelyFootball) November 21, 2020

ALSO READ: Leeds' Cooper Makes 13-year-old suffering From Cancer A Virtual Mascot For Arsenal Clash

Two fans who attended the game took court action against the promotion company in August last year declaring that they suffered from "mental anguish" over not being able to witness Ronaldo play in the stadium. In January, those two fans were awarded £240 in compensation.

ALSO READ: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scores STUNNER Vs Napoli As AC Milan Lead Serie A Standings

Now, a further 162 other fans in attendance have been handed compensation from the promotion company after it was reported that they suffered from "emotional distress". Seoul Central District Court ordered the promotion company to compensate the fans with half their ticket price plus a further £34 (50,000 won) each.

Reports also claimed that Juventus had to forgo $675,000 of their $3 million match fee against the K-League side for failing to play Ronaldo in the game, as per the agreement.

ALSO READ: Tim Melia's Triple Save In Shootout Earns Kansas City Conf. Semi Spot

Image Credits - AP