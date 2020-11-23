Leeds' Cooper Makes 13-year-old suffering From Cancer A Virtual Mascot For Arsenal Clash

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper used an iPad to give Elliot Metcalfe, a 13-year-old boy fighting cancer, a night he would never forget on Sunday. Metcalfe was Zoomed into Liam Cooper’s iPad from his living room as he became a virtual mascot ahead of Leeds’ Premier League clash against Arsenal at Elland Road. The Leeds skipper held the tablet in front of him while walking out onto the pitch with Elliott also being shown on the big screen at Elland Road.

Elliot Metcalfe is a young boy with cancer who's always wanted to be an @LUFC mascot.



Captain Liam Cooper is on a video call with him as he entered the pitch, to give him the virtual mascot experience 👏#LEEARS pic.twitter.com/kU1ssHethb — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) November 22, 2020

Leeds iPad mascot: Elliot Metcalfe's virtual appearance at Elland Road

In a classy pre-match gesture by Leeds United, captain Liam Cooper was seen walking out onto the pitch carrying an iPad which allowed Elliot to join the team via a video call. Under normal circumstances, Elliott would have literally been walking out onto the pitch along with the rest of the Leeds players but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans are still not allowed in stadiums.

However, Elliot, who is battling cancer, still looked delighted to be the mascot on matchday. The touching act came via the 'Make a Wish Foundation' and left several fans on social media deeply moved. One wrote, " Hats-off. Classy act from the boys at Leeds" while another added, "Now I can't watch the game, I'm in my room crying."

Hope you all enjoyed the game Elliot. You stay strong young man. We are all with you and it was our pleasure to have you walk on the pitch with us. Sending all the love and strength in the world 🙌🏼🤍 https://t.co/XMEsM1f9aV — Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) November 22, 2020

Superb by @LUFC to have captain Liam Cooper carry an iPad out with him ahead of the game which had a live video link with their young mascot, who according to the @SkySports commentary is battling an illness. Brilliant way to let the young chap experience the day. 👏 — Lewis Wiltshire (@LewisWiltshire) November 22, 2020

Liam Cooper holding an ipad and Zooming a virtual mascot, through the Make a Wish Foundation as Leeds United emerge to face Arsenal. Elliot Metcalfe, 13, looks chuffed. Lovely. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) November 22, 2020

Leeds United vs Arsenal ends in a stalemate

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United had the best chances during the course of the game but failed to take their chances when it mattered. The hosts hit the woodwork on three occasions while Arsenal had Nicolas Pepe sent off due to an off-the-ball incident.

Although Leeds felt they had done enough to win the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was left fuming at the referee's decision to brandish a red card for Pepe following a VAR check.

The game at full-time ended 0-0 as Arsenal moved into 11th place on the Premier League table. The point also saw Leeds United move to 14th in the standings.

Other Premier League results on Matchday 9

Newcastle United 0-2 Chelsea

Aston Villa 1-2 Brighton

Tottenham 2-0 Man City

Man United 1-0 West Brom

Fulham 2-3 Everton

Sheffield United 0-1 West Ham

Liverpool 3-0 Leicester City

