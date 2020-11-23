Last Updated:

Leeds' Cooper Makes 13-year-old suffering From Cancer A Virtual Mascot For Arsenal Clash

Leeds United vs Arsenal: Leeds skipper Liam Cooper gave 13-year-old cancer patient, Elliot Metcalfe a night to remember on Sunday by using an iPad.

Written By
Arnold Dsouza
leeds united vs arsenal

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper used an iPad to give Elliot Metcalfe, a 13-year-old boy fighting cancer, a night he would never forget on Sunday. Metcalfe was Zoomed into Liam Cooper’s iPad from his living room as he became a virtual mascot ahead of Leeds’ Premier League clash against Arsenal at Elland Road. The Leeds skipper held the tablet in front of him while walking out onto the pitch with Elliott also being shown on the big screen at Elland Road. 

ALSO READ: 'We Need To Be More Clinical.' Solskjaer's Honest Assessment Of United

Leeds iPad mascot: Elliot Metcalfe's virtual appearance at Elland Road

In a classy pre-match gesture by Leeds United, captain Liam Cooper was seen walking out onto the pitch carrying an iPad which allowed Elliot to join the team via a video call. Under normal circumstances, Elliott would have literally been walking out onto the pitch along with the rest of the Leeds players but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans are still not allowed in stadiums. 

However, Elliot, who is battling cancer, still looked delighted to be the mascot on matchday. The touching act came via the 'Make a Wish Foundation' and left several fans on social media deeply moved. One wrote, " Hats-off. Classy act from the boys at Leeds" while another added, "Now I can't watch the game, I'm in my room crying."

Leeds United vs Arsenal ends in a stalemate

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United had the best chances during the course of the game but failed to take their chances when it mattered. The hosts hit the woodwork on three occasions while Arsenal had Nicolas Pepe sent off due to an off-the-ball incident. 

Although Leeds felt they had done enough to win the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was left fuming at the referee's decision to brandish a red card for Pepe following a VAR check.

The game at full-time ended 0-0 as Arsenal moved into 11th place on the Premier League table. The point also saw Leeds United move to 14th in the standings. 

ALSO READ: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scores STUNNER Vs Napoli As AC Milan Lead Serie A Standings

Other Premier League results on Matchday 9

  • Newcastle United 0-2 Chelsea
  • Aston Villa 1-2 Brighton
  • Tottenham 2-0 Man City
  • Man United 1-0 West Brom
  • Fulham 2-3 Everton
  • Sheffield United 0-1 West Ham
  • Liverpool 3-0 Leicester City

ALSO READ: MLS Playoffs Results, Highlights As FC Dallas Edge Portland In Thrilling Shootout

ALSO READ: Records Tumble As Liverpool Beats Leicester 3-0 In EPL

Image Credits - Amazon Prime Video Sport, International Champions Cup Twitter

First Published:
COMMENT