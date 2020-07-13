Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Filmed Riding Jet Ski Alone, Police Launch Probe: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has landed himself in hot water after a video of him riding a jet-ski went viral. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is currently holidaying with Ronaldo's sister Elma, and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's aunt uploaded the video on her Instagram account but has since deleted it. Police are currently investigating the Cristiano Ronaldo Jr jet ski video, with jet skiing without the proper licence considered an offence.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mother pens Touching Message For grandson Cristiano Jr’s 10th Birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr jet ski video: Cristiano Ronaldo son filmed riding a jet ski, police launch investigation

In a since-deleted video uploaded by the Juventus forward's sister Elma, Cristiano Ronaldo's 10-year-old son can be seen riding a jet ski alone. According to The Sun, Portuguese press claimed the video is said to have been taken on Saturday in Paul do Mar off the south of Madeira where Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is holidaying with relatives. The video was subsequently shared by his father and grandmother Dolores Aveiro before its removal. The report further stated that Maritime Police chief Guerreiro Cardoso confirmed today that an investigation into the Cristiano Ronaldo Jr jet ski video was underway.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Moved From Real Madrid To Juventus For €100m OTD 2 Years Ago

(Picture Courtesy: Elma Aveiro Instagram)

Speaking to Portuguese newspaper Expresso, Cardoso confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo's son's video was brought to their attention and they are probing whether a fine has to be paid. According to Portuguese laws, individual fines for using a jet ski without the proper licence are understood to range between €298 (£268) and €2990 (£2,688). Groups or private firms can be hit with fines of up to €11960 (£10,750). Only adults can hold a jet ski license and police are also investigating who the Cristiano Ronaldo son jet ski belonged to.

Also Read: 'Selfish' Lionel Messi To 'betray' Barcelona For Real Madrid To Attain Glory: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr jet ski video: Fans shocked after footage of Cristiano Ronaldo son riding jet ski alone emerges

Fans were shocked after Cristiano Ronaldo's sister uploaded the Cristiano Ronaldo Jr jet ski video online. One user commented that Ronaldo's son video showed a lack of responsibility as the 10-year-old rode a jet ski all by himself. Another comment read, "I was left with my heart in my hand when I saw the video". Users also criticised another video uploaded by Elma, where Cristiano Ronaldo's son and three other children can be seen on a smaller speedboat without wearing life jackets.

Also Read: Ronaldo Makes Atalanta Pay The Penalty As Juventus Rescue 2-2 Draw

(Image Courtesy: Elma Aveiro, Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram)