Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mother pens Touching Message For grandson Cristiano Jr’s 10th Birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Maria Dolores Aveiro penned a heartfelt message for her first grandchild Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who turned 10 on Wednesday. Dolores took to Instagram to recall the time she picked up Cristiano Ronaldo Jr as a newborn baby from the United States and posted a number of family pictures and footage featuring the 10-year-old while growing up with the 'Happy Birthday' song in the background. Cristiano Ronaldo mother, Dolores, also posted a touching message for her grandson Cristiano Ronaldo Jr along with the montage.

Cristiano Ronaldo's mum Dolores wishes grandson Cristiano Ronaldo Jr on 10th birthday

Cristiano Ronlado Jr received a wonderfully crafted message from his grandmother Maria Dolores. The 65-year-old Dolores began her message by claiming that only God is aware of the extra strength that her grandson, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, has given her since the first time she held him, prompting feelings of nostalgia. Dolores explained that she felt Cristiano Ronaldo Jr was destined to enter the lives of the Ronaldo family even before his birth and she hoped the 10-year-old continues to remain the humble, sweet and affectionate boy that he is right now. Dolores made the trip to Florida in 2010 to pick up Cristiano Ronaldo Jr as his father, Cristiano Ronaldo, was representing Portugal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

She added that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr gives her a 'new meaning in life' each time she holds him trying to express a love that she could not put into words. Dolores then claimed that she wishes only the best for her grandson in the future stating that the 10-year-old is one of her primary reasons to be happy in life. Dolores added adorable pictures of her family with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr and a 'Happy Birthday' song in the background in a special tribute for her grandson showcasing her strong bond with the birthday boy.

Cristiano Ronaldo mother, not the only one to wish Cristiano Ronaldo Jr

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo also took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message for his son. Ronaldo posted an affectionate message for Cristiano Ronaldo Jr while labelling his son as a 'puppy'. However, along with his son's birthday came an unfortunate disappointment with Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus suffered defeat in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday night after losing to Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli on penalties.

Image Credits - Maria Dolores Instagram