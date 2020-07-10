Cristiano Ronaldo Moved From Real Madrid To Juventus For €100m OTD 2 Years Ago

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo dropped a major hint of him leaving Los Blancos after winning his third consecutive Champions League title with Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was seemingly on the lookut for a new challenge and finally decided to leave Real Madrid after 9 seasons filled with accolades. On this day in 2018, Juventus completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo for a reported sum of €100m as Real Madrid's main man left the Spanish capital for Turin. Real Madrid missed the presence of their No. 7 as the season following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure was a one for them to forget.

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid to Juventus blockbuster move

In the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2017-18, Cristiano Ronaldo scored an outrageous bicycle kick against Juventus which brought the entire Allianz Stadium on their feet while applauding the masterclass they just witnessed. Later that year, Cristiano Ronaldo became a Juventus player. However, Cristiano Ronaldo's departure came as a shock for most of Real Madrid's loyal supporters as the Portuguese icon frequently claimed he would end his career at the Bernabeu. Nevertheless, Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave Real Madrid as president Florentino Perez reportedly didn't make him feel needed at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid to Juventus: Real Madrid's tribute to their superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid to Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo, in a 2018 interview with France Football, was quoted as saying: "I felt within the club, especially from the president, that I was no longer considered in the same way as I was at the beginning. For the first four or five years, I felt like Cristiano Ronaldo. Less so after. The president looked at me in a way that suggested I was no longer indispensable if you know what I mean. That is what made me think about leaving."

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus stats

The Cristiano Ronaldo transfer fee of €100m turned out to be very fruitful for Juventus. The 35-year-old has been a sensation for the Old Lady in the two seasons he has featured for them. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 47 goals in 57 appearances for Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo overtook Rui Costa to become the leading Portuguese scorer in Serie A history. Ronaldo is now on the verge of winning his second Scudetto with the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus

(Cover image source: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram)