Cristiano Ronaldo To Visit India Soon To Face Mumbai City FC? Know Complete Details

Mumbai City's dominance in Indian football has seen them already lifting the Indian Super League title once. The Mumbai-based outfit has been a regular in the playoffs but failed to make it to the final last season. However, they became the first-ever Indian football club to secure a place in the group stage of the AFC Champions League two consecutive times.

Mumbai City's place in the AFC Champions League could be massive news for Indian football fans as there is a huge possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in India. The 38-year-old signed for Saudia Arabian side Al-Nassr at the start of this year and will seek at least a silverware in his maiden season in the country. Ronaldo's arrival has certainly lifted the sporting scenes in that country but more than that it could bring a huge cheer to the faces of the Indian football fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo to visit India with Al-Nassr?

The Saudi Pro League title race is expected to go down to other wire as Al-Nassr are just one point adrift of Al-Ittihad who are topping the table as things stand. Nassr are determined to grab a place in the AFC Champions League and winning the King Cup could be one way to make their way to Asia's premier club competition.

Just want to drop this pic.twitter.com/momSkPml0V — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) April 7, 2023

The King Cup has quite hefty prize money and alongside that it also allows the winner to seal a direct qualification to the AFC Champions League group stage. The place has been provided to the King Cup due to Saudi Arabia's uplift in their club performance which has helped them in gaining in some valuable co-efficient ranking.

If Mumbai City draw AL-Nassr in the AFC Champions League draw that could be a huge advertisement for Indian football. Lionel Messi had already visited India once and Ronaldo could further boost the economy of Indian football. If Al-Nassr manage to add the Saudi Pro League title alongside the King Cup trophy, then the other AFC Champions League place in the offing will go to the second placed team in the League table.