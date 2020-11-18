Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Xavi To Take Third Place On List Of Most International Wins

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed Spain legend Xavi Hernandez to move into third place on the list of players with the most international wins. Following Portugal's 3-2 win over Croatia in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, Ronaldo has now won 101 games with his national side. Ronaldo is now within touching distance of two other Spaniards - goalkeeping legend Iker Casillas in second and veteran centre-back Sergio Ramos who is leading the list.

Cristiano Ronaldo records: Portugal captain records milestone 101 international wins

Fernando Santos' Portugal were made to work hard for their win over Croatia during their UEFA Nations League matchday 6 Group C clash on Tuesday. Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo led the attack for the defending champions and the 3-2 victory at full-time meant that he has now won a staggering 101 international games. In doing so, Ronaldo surpassed Xavi Hernandez (100), who is now fourth on the list of players with most international wins.

🥇 Ramos (130)

🥈 Casillas (121)

🥉 Ronaldo (101)



CR7 goes past Xavi into third all-time wins in men’s international football 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/z4otX6aWHm — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 17, 2020

Iker Casillas is second on the list with 121 wins while Sergio Ramos is leading the way with 130 international wins and counting. Ramos currently has 29 more wins than Ronaldo, who will be eyeing the top spot before hanging up his boots. However, it will prove to be a tough challenge for Ronaldo as Ramos intends to play the Euros next summer, which could continue to increase the number of his international wins.

Portugal vs Croatia proves to be a thriller

Mateo Kovacic gave Croatia the lead in the first half but Zlatko Dalic's side were reduced to 10 men when Marko Rug received his second yellow card five minutes into the second period. Ruben Dias equalized just a minute after Rug's dismissal. Portugal then took the lead through Joao Felix but Kovacic levelled the scores with his second goal of the game in the 65th minute.

It was then Ruben Dias who scored the winner for Portugal in the 90th minute with his second goal on the night. Portugal finished Group C in second place, behind winners France. Croatia finished in third with three points from six games.

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal stats: Goals and honours

Along with being the Portuguese player with the most international wins, Ronaldo is the most-capped player for his country as well with 170 appearances. Ronaldo is also Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer with 102 goals and is second on the list of players with the most international goals. Ronaldo is only behind Iran legend, Ali Daei, who has 109 international goals to his name.

Ronaldo won Euro 2016 with Portugal. He also helped Portugal to the Nations League triumph last year and was the top scorer in the tournament with three goals.

Image Credits - Portugal Instagram