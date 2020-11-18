Tottenham's Gareth Bale Says He Feels "wanted" At Spurs In a Fresh Jibe At Real Madrid

Spurs forward Gareth Bale has claimed that he is now starting to enjoy football again following his loan move from Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur. Bale, who returned to Spurs after seven years in the Spanish capital, has taken another dig at his parent club after stating that he is finally in a place where he feels "wanted". Since returning to Tottenham, Bale has managed to chip in with a goal and an assist across six appearances for Jose Mourinho's side, who are currently in second place in the Premier League table.

Gareth Bale fires shots at Real Madrid

While speaking to reporters ahead of Wales' UEFA Nations League group stage clash against Finland on Wednesday, Gareth Bale admitted that he was feeling a lot better since returning to Tottenham. "I feel quite settled at Tottenham. Coming back to a place that has always given you love makes you hungry to perform for the fans as well," said Bale.

He then added, "It's definitely nice to be where I'm wanted. I feel like I'm in a good place but there is still plenty more to improve on and I'm looking forward to it."

#thfc forward Gareth Bale: "It has definitely helped being back in the UK. Getting my fitness back and being back playing is what makes every player happy. I feel I am in a good place but there is more to come, more to improve, and I am looking forward to it." [Goal] — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) November 17, 2020

Bale became increasingly isolated under Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane after falling out with the Frenchman last season. The 31-year-old was often spotted on the bench performing antics when the cameras were on him which forced Madrid to offload him in the summer.

Bale also came under fire from the Real Madrid supporters after displaying a flag that read: "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order" while celebrating on international duty last year. Real Madrid later handed Bale's No 11 jersey to Marco Asensio after he left the club in an attempt to cut all ties with the Welsh winger.

Bale left Spurs to join Madrid in 2013 and during his seven-year sojourn at the Spanish capital helped them to two LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues. He scored 105 goals for the European heavyweights.

Gareth Bale injury concern for Tottenham?

Bale started the Premier League game against West Brom on Sunday, November 8, but was subbed off after 78 minutes. However, as Bale took his place on the bench, he was spotted with a large ice pack around his ankle which left Spurs fans concerned. Nevertheless, Bale was still called up for international duty but didn't feature for Wales in the friendly against the USA on Thursday.

However, he played the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland on Sunday. Although Bale wasn't showing any signs of discomfort, Spurs will be hoping that he returns to their squad without any injury after Wales' final group stage game against Finland later on Wednesday.

Image Credits - Gareth Bale Instagram