Barcelona To Sell Four Players In January To Fund Moves For Depay And Eric Garcia

Barcelona's financial struggles propelled by the coronavirus lockdown might push the club down the road to bankruptcy if timely action is not taken. The club with the highest wage bill in Europe has failed to maintain its balance sheet, thus impacting their chances of fresh faces in January. To meet their January transfer targets, the club is pondering the sale of four players.

Barcelona transfer news: Depay, Eric Garcia transfer on the cards

Victor Font, the front-runner to replace former president Josep Maria Bartomeu has ruled out any perspective move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. However, Barca remain keen on signing Lyon striker Memphis Depay and Manchester City defender Eric Garcia in January.

The club's decision to seal the two transfers in January will completely depend on their ability to offload four players in the same window. Barcelona are keen on selling Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo, Martin Braithwaite and Matheus Fernandes with none of the players featuring in Ronald Koeman's plans.

Depay to Barcelona depends on the sale of four Barcelona players

Barcelona's income has sunk by €300 million as compared to the previous season, while the club has struggled to implement the second round of pay cuts with first-team players opposed to the idea. The second round of pay cuts could have helped Barcelona save at least €191 million this season.

A new deadline for the players to agree to the pay cuts has been set on November 23. There is also talk of postponing the presidential elections to late January, which was originally scheduled for around Christmas. Meanwhile, there is not much optimism on the sale of the four out-of-favour players.

Eric Garcia transfer: Man City defender to replace Pique?

Barcelona signed Braithwaite for €18 million from Leganes but are unable to find any suitors willing to meet the price tag. He has managed just four starts since his arrival in January 2020, with one goal to his name. Moreover, he is keen on continuing under Koeman.

When it comes to incomings, Depay was linked with a move in the summer as well but an agreement could not be reached between the two parties. Koeman sees the Dutchman as the ideal replacement for Luis Suarez, who departed for Atletico Madrid. Koeman believes Eric Garcia is the ideal player to replace Gerard Pique and wants to seal the transfer in the winter transfer window itself.

