Cristiano Ronaldo To Retire? Al-Nassr Star Reveals Future Plans To Saudi Pro League Club

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken the Saudi Arabian crowd by storm since his arrival in January 2022. He changed the face of football this summer when big names from Europe followed in his footsteps to join the Saudi Pro League clubs. At the age of 38, the Portuguese star still amazes his fans on the pitch. However, he has acknowledged that these sweet times of scoring almost every game are limited and that he is on his way to ending his decorated career.

3 things you need to know

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled European football with Manchester United and Real Madrid

Ronaldo has nine goals in the 2023/24 season so far

Ronaldo has scored more than 850 goals in his career so far

Cristiano Ronaldo might end his career in Yellow jersey

On September 22, Al-Nassr prevailed against Al-Ahli in a matchup for the Saudi Pro League. Rival teams headed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Riyad Mahrez battled it out. However, Nassr prevailed in the end with braces from Ronaldo and Talisca. After the match, a member of the Saudi Sports Media Federation relayed a major statement from Cristiano Ronaldo. The football legend Ronaldo stated his desire to end his career with Al-Nassr. Ronaldo's decision to not play in Europe again shocked the football world.

According to the reports, Ronaldo has made it known that he wants Al-Nassr to be the last stop in his footballing career. This declaration emphasises his dedication to Al-Nassr and its fans by suggesting he will not be wearing the shirt of any other club after he leaves Al-Nassr.

For how long will Ronaldo continue to play?

After moving to Al-Nassr, the 38-year-old Portuguese forward became the highest-paid player in football history. Ronaldo signed a staggering €200 million per year contract that runs through 2025. When asked if he planned to retire soon, Ronaldo said he wanted to play for another two or three years. His current contract extends through 2025.

Ronaldo himself expressed this sentiment, saying, "My future? According to Marid Xtra, "I would like to play for 2/3 years more."

Ronaldo currently tops the scoring chart of the Saudi Pro League; he has scored 9 goals in 6 games so far and was named Player of the Month in August. Despite being 38, the 5 time Ballon d’Or winner has shown no signs of stopping. With his successful career, CR7 still has a lot to give to the football community before he hangs up his boots.