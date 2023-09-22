Lionel Messi Makes Big Statement On Participation In Argentina's 2026 World Cup Defence

Lionel Messi completed his football accolade journey in December 2022, when he led the Argentina national team to its third FIFA World Cup after they beat France on penalties. This was the biggest achievement for Messi in his career, as he waited 8 years to win the prestigious tournament after Argentina lost to Germany in 2014 World Cup final.

Will Lionel Messi play in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The well-known Argentine football player Lionel Messi seems to be re-evaluating his decision to play in the 2026 World Cup. Even though Messi had previously stated that he would not be participating in Argentina's championship defence following their successful campaign in Qatar in 2022, he might still grace the competition. In three years, the United States, Mexico, and Canada will co-host the FIFA tournament. Although Messi's current priorities include Copa America, where he hopes to play for Argentina in the United States in 2024, he made a statement on his plans to play in the 2026 World Cup in an interview with Migue Granados. He said:

I don't know if I will reach it. I said that before. I'm not thinking about it yet because it's far away, but I'm thinking about Copa America. The goal is to arrive in good shape for Copa America in the United States. It's going to be great. It will be looked into depending on how I feel at the time.

Will Messi ever play for Newell’s Old Boys?

There is a 12-month extension clause in Lionel Messi's current contract with MLS club Inter Miami that runs through 2025. Florida would still be an option for him to play in after he competes in the World Cup again in the future. The 36-year-old is ready to finish his professional football career at Newell's Old Boys, where he got his start. He remarked on his long-held desire to achieve this objective. He added:

The idea was always there – and even more so after becoming a World Cup winner – to enjoy Argentine football, to play for Newell’s. I used to go there as a kid. I used to go to the pitch there, it was my dream.

Messi started playing football as a child at Newell's Old Boys' youth system. He chose Barcelona in 2000 and has been unstoppable since. Due to his talent and on-field accomplishments, Messi has won the Ballon d'Or seven times, cementing his status in sports history.