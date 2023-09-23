Watch: Portuguese Legend Cristiano Ronaldo's Smoke Goal Helps Al-Nassr Beat Al-Ahli Saudi

Al-Nassr beat Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League encounter on Friday, September 22. The squads of Cristiano Ronaldo and Riyad Mahrez engaged in a fierce matchup. However, the Portuguese star's Al-Nassr was victorious in the end, thanks to a brace by both Ronaldo and Talisca. They are now just three points away from the top spot.

3 things you need to know



Ronaldo scored goals in 4th and 52nd minutes of the match

Talisca scored goals in 17th and 45+6 minutes of the game

Ronaldo is the top goalscorer in the SPL by 9 goals

Also Read: Lionel Messi makes big statement on participation in Argentina's 2026 World Cup defence

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to help his team win

Cristiano Ronaldo showed off his skill in an exciting Saudi Pro League match, scoring twice to help Al Nassr defeat Al-Ahli 4-3. The highlight of this exciting contest was Ronaldo's performance. Ronaldo took advantage of the opportunity to fuel Al-Nassr's assault inside four minutes of kickoff. The Portuguese forward proved his mettle against an Al-Ahli team that included players like Allan Saint-Maximin, Riyad Mahrez, and Roberto Firmino. He seized on a pinpoint pass from Sadio Mane, taking advantage of defensive errors and coolly finishing past the goalie. Amazingly, he managed to accomplish this despite of the pre-game fireworks obscuring his vision.

In true Ronaldo style, he celebrated his eighth goal of the season. He demonstrated his scoring skills once again later in the game, helping his team to victory. The former Benfica midfielder Anderson Talisca excelled as well, scoring twice. His goals came in between a first-half strike by Frank Kessie, a former AC Milan player, that gave Al-Ahli a temporary second wind.

In the middle of this thrilling match, Ronaldo's goals were crucial. His first goal, which he scored amid a cloud of smoke, increased the game's excitement. Early in the second half, Ronaldo scored his second goal with help from Talisca to crush any chances of a comeback, following Riyad Mahrez's penalty goal for Al-Ahli. Firas Al Buraikan gave Al-Ahli a late goal, but it was unable to stop Al-Nassr and Ronaldo from winning.

Also Read: 'He's always at risk': Jose Mourinho baffled with Portuguese star always being injured

قوووووووول الاسططططورة رونالدو



الحساب الاســـاســـي : ⁦@NFC1World pic.twitter.com/Sx0aKSgfxH — ميديا عالم النصر (@GoalNFC) September 22, 2023

When will be Ronaldo seen in action next?

The former star of Real Madrid, Juventus, and Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo, now has an amazing 9 goals in just six outings. His efforts have helped Al Nassr go on a four-game winning streak and establish them as serious title contenders. They are now only three points behind Nuno Espirito Santo's league-leading Al-Ittihad team, ensuring an entertaining title fight. They will now be seen in action against Ohod in the Round of 32 of the King Cup of Champions on Monday, September 25.