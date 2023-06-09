Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Lionel Messi: Salary Comparison After Leo Moves To Inter Miami

The football world received its answers after it was revealed that Lionel Messi would play for Inter Miami in the MLS next season. It is the end of an era, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have left Europe this year to continue football elsewhere after dominating it for almost two decades.

Messi would depart from Paris Saint Germain this month as a free agent to play in the USA. In top-level club football, he recorded to score 704 goals and 303 assists in 853 games. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other side, left Manchester United in November 2022 and joined the Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. This year brings the next chapter in the world of football.

However, even though the fact remains that the two iconic players might not play in the top clubs, they are earning more than the best players in the European top five leagues. Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest-paid athlete after the contract details with the middle-east club were revealed in January. Reports state that Lionel Messi is about to earn double or more than the Portuguese star if he joined his rival club Al-Hilal, who had offered a towering amount to make him the highest-paid athlete ever. But the Argentine star preferred to join Inter Miami for personal reasons.

Ronaldo vs Messi: How much are these stars earning from their latest contract?

this is officially the last ever Messi vs Ronaldo match.



they both scored ⚽️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8VyxIv5CRB — 🕸 (@60404) June 7, 2023

With the comparison of goals, assists, and the trophies, the Ronaldo vs Messi debate remain highly- arguable since decades, . Let's take a look at the salaries these players are reportedly set to earn with Al Nassr and Inter Miami, respectively.

According to the reports, Messi was reportedly offered a £344 million to join Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, but chose a comparably undersized £43 million salary at Inter Miami. This would be his club wage, yet the offer could include sophisticated sponsorship arrangements with coveted brands like Apple and Adidas, allowing Messi to earn far more than £43 million per year from the move approx of (£100m-£120m) per year.

Even if Messi may have edged him out for a World Cup victory, Ronaldo currently has egocentric rights in terms of income. Al-Nassr pays the former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus striker £177 million annually. According to the reports, he was paid £20 million per year at Manchester United before the January transfer. Before that, he was making £26 million annually at Juventus.

Both superstars have established a strong brand image that every club in the world wants to have them wear their jerseys. Both athletes seemed to be at their best when they competed for Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. Now, they get to enjoy a sizable payday before hanging up their boots.