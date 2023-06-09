'Cristiano Ronaldo Is Already There': Karim Benzema On Big-money Move To Saudi Arabia

Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad shared the first interview with their latest signing Karim Benzema on Thursday. In the video shared by the club, the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner provided insights about the decision behind accepting the big money move to Saudi Arabia. As reported earlier, Benzema also mentioned the five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo while revealing what motivated the move.

“I feel good and happy, happy to have joined this legendary club. Of course it’s a new challenge for me, a new life and I can’t wait to start training,” Karim Benzema said. Explaining why he chose Al Ittihad’s offer, the 35-year-old said because it is one of the top clubs in the country, with passionate fans backing heavily them. Answering why he chose moving to the Gulf country, Benzema said he always wanted to live in Saudi Arabia.

ALSO READ | 'Sour' Barcelona Take Jibe At Messi's Miami Move With 'league With Fewer Demands' Remark

Because I am Muslim and it’s a Muslim country: Karim Benzema

“Well, because I am Muslim and it’s a Muslim country," he said. "I’ve always wanted to live there. I’ve already been to Saudi Arabia, and I feel good about it,” he explained. Meanwhile, going ahead in the video, Benzema also mentioned the Al-Nassr superstar saying, “Cristiano Ronaldo is already there, a friend to me, it’s good to see him in Saudi Arabia. It shows Saudi Arabia is starting to further progress it’s level”.

Further explaining himself, Benzema added, “I always have this competitiveness to push my limits and go even bigger. That’s why I am going to be well prepared to give and show them my talent. There are big names playing here. Cristiano Ronaldo is on one side and today there’s me here too”.

ALSO READ | How Was Lionel Messi's Deal With Inter Miami Done? Check Out Three Keys To His MLS Signing

A report by Metro claims Karim Benzema would earn around £172 million per season at Al-Ittihad. It is believed that his salary in the Saudi Pro League will be 12 times more than the £14.5 million per season salary that he earned at Real Madrid. As reported by Metro, here’s a breakdown of Karim Benzema’s salary at the Saudi club.