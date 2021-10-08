Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Mohamed Salah: Who Had The Better Stats In September?

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo hardly need any introduction. Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool in 2017, while Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United earlier this year. Both Salah & Ronaldo are one of the vital cogs for their respective teams in the Premier League. However, Manchester United forward Ronaldo on Friday was named as Premier League’s Player of the Month for September.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a great start to his second spell as the Portuguese superstar's stellar performance saw him win the award ahead of Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, and Watford's Ismaila Sarr. In terms of stats, Liverpool's Salah and Manchester United's Ronaldo were on par with each other. Let's have a look.

Ronaldo vs Salah

Ronaldo vs Salah in terms of stats goes neck to neck as both footballers have played three matches in September 2021. While Mohamed Salah has scored 3 goals in three matches he has played while Cristiano Ronaldo has also scored 3 goals in three matches.

Both Ronaldo and Salah have played 90 minutes in all three games, however, the Manchester United forward has not contributed with assists. On the other hand, Salah has one assist under his belt, which came during Liverpool's clash vs Crystal Palace.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace (two goals in one match) in his very first game for United since the reunion in September. Ronaldo scored two goals against Newcastle in that game and then followed that up by scoring an equaliser against West Ham.

However, Salah scored one goal each in three games, which means that he was involved in a goal for his team every time he took the pitch.

While the performances in Europe are not considered for the Premier League award, Ronaldo also scored two goals for United in the Champions League fixtures. The award is Ronaldo's fifth overall and his first since joining the English club this year. Ronaldo has won the award four times during his last stint with United between 2003 and 2009.

Lineker reckons Mohamed Salah should have won Player of the Month award

After Ronaldo was named as Premier League's Player of the Month for September, former English footballer Gary Lineker took to his Twitter handle and opined that Mohamed Salah should have won the title 'comfortably'. Lineker wrote that Mohamed Salah should have won the award although Ronaldo has been terrific.

(Image: AP)