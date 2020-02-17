Luka Doncic Calls Juventus Forward Cristiano Ronaldo The 'G.O.A.T.' Of Football

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been one of the best players in the NBA this season. The Slovenian made his first appearance in the NBA All-Star Game 2020. During the NBA All-Star weekend, Doncic praised Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, lauding him for his illustrious time at Real Madrid.

Luka Doncic has high praise for Cristiano Ronaldo 👏 pic.twitter.com/rNnAB8ah0s — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 15, 2020

Luka Doncic led Team World in the Rising Stars game on Friday night. However, with the likes of Trae Young, Ja Morant and Zion Williamson in their ranks, Team USA completed a comfortable 151-131 victory.

Luka Doncic with a half-court three-pointer during Rising Stars game

LUKA DONCIC FROM HALF COURT WHATS GOING ON 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/dpQBTFuNVp — Ball Realm (@TheBallRealm) February 15, 2020

Addressing the media after the game, Luka Doncic heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo. Doncic, who himself played for the Real Madrid basketball team from 2015-18, revealed that he met the Portuguese sensation during his time at the Spanish capital. The 20-year-old even claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player of all-time ahead of his long-term rival Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in 2018. And Luka Doncic stated he started supporting the Italian side after Ronaldo moved to Turin. Doncic even believes Real Madrid have struggled massively without the 35-year-old leading their attack.

NBA All-Star Game 2020: Luka Doncic wins on All-Star debut

Making his All-Star debut, Luka Doncic had a decent outing for Team LeBron. The Western Conference side had to come from behind to win the NBA All-Star Game 2020. The Slovenian played 18 minutes and scored 8 points, registered 1 rebound and 4 assists. Kawhi Leonard led Team LeBron dropping 30 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists in just 20 minutes of play. The latter was deservedly named as the winner of the inaugural Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Award. Giannis Antetokounmpo led his side with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

NBA All-Star Game 2020 highlights

